Lakers Injury Report: Will LeBron James Play against Milwaukee Bucks Tonight?

LeBron James had a three-game winning streak that strengthened his hold over the ninth rank Western Conference. The Los Angeles Lakers have six games to play as the regular season commences. This is going to start on Tuesday with a competition against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Unfortunately, there has been news that LeBron James is injured and is doubtful for Tuesday's game. Let’s see what happened.

LeBron James injured and might not play the next game

It was reported that his left ankle was sore and that he might not be able to play in the next Lakers game. Apparently, he has been dealing with this for most of the season.

Dave McMenami wrote, “LeBron James is doubtful for Tuesday’s road game against the Milwaukee Bucks because of soreness in his left ankle, the Los Angeles Lakers announced Monday.”

However, even after having his ankle issue James has appeared in 62 of L.A.’s 71 games. Russel is expected to play on Tuesday. He did not play the game on Sunday when the Lakers defeated the Indiana Pacers. 32-year-old LeBron James has a doubtful fate for the upcoming games.

How did he pick up the injury?

The star basketball player got the injury in the Lakers’ 127-101 home victory while playing with the Golden State Warriors. He had 17 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists.

After that, he left the game. He stayed back in Los Angeles while the team was traveling to Sacramento to compete with the Kings. Let’s see how he recovers from the injury in the future.

