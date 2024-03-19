LeBron James Names These Two Players as the Most Influential in NBA History

Basketball fans worldwide have eagerly tuned in to 'Mind the Game', a new podcast launched by LeBron James and JJ Redick. James regarded as one of the most influential players and a four-time NBA champion, acknowledges the significant impact his peers have had on the game.

The discussion on basketball's most influential players was initiated by Redick. While recognizing Michael Jordan's contribution, the four-time league MVP, LeBron James, commended Steph Curry and Allen Iverson for their profound influence on the game.

LeBron James stated, "When it comes to influence since I've been watching the game, the most influence on the game, and we know what Mike [Jordan] did for the game. Steph [Curry] and Allen Iverson are the two biggest influential guys in our game since I've been watching and covering it."

At the height of Allen Iverson's career in 2003, LeBron James ventured into the NBA. Both had the opportunity to unite under Team USA for the 2004 Olympics in Athens, Greece, but fell short of winning the Gold medal.

Steph Curry mirrors LeBron James by also securing four championship victories. The duo saw each other face-to-face in the NBA Finals for four successive years from 2015 to 2018.

Moreover, LeBron drew parallels between Stephen and Allen Iverson, noting, "Allen Iverson and Steph [Curry] stood as relatable figures for kids who saw them. They were underdogs - smaller in size, yet they defied all odds."

Apart from his trophies, Steph Curry earned two MVP awards and topped the league's scoring rankings twice in 2016 and 2021. Setting numerous 3-point records, including the most triples in NBA history; his achievements are manifold.

Meanwhile, standing at six feet, Allen Iverson retired in 2011 after a successful career which included an NBA MVP title in 2001, 11 NBA All-Star nods, and leading the league in scoring four times.

LeBron James Acknowledges Steph Curry's Impact on the 'No Leads Are Safe' Narrative

LeBron James continued to heap praises on Steph Curry during an episode of Mind the Game Pod featuring JJ Redick. James spoke passionately about the substantial impact the two-time MVP has crafted across the league.

"Can you recall the entrance of that pale-toned maestro from Golden State in '08 or '09?” James asked. “He completely transformed the narrative... ‘No lead is safe' was a concept that he single-handedly instituted. It's akin to what Pat Mahomes is doing now.”

James was then questioned by Redick why a team with a lead of approximately 17 points or more rarely accommodates reserves to participate in a match. To this, the nicknamed "King James" offered a flawless rejoinder stating that coaches had to modify their game strategies owing to Curry's influence.

Curry's iconic 3-point flurry could swiftly flip the momentum of any game at any moment, inspiring imitators who ambitiously strive to mimic the success of the most lethal shooter.

