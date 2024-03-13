LeBron James last played on the court on March 6th, 2024 during a game against the Sacramento Kings where the Lakers lost 120-130. However, he missed the game on Friday, March 9th, 2024 where the Lakers hosted the Bucks. It marked his ninth missed game of the season due to ongoing issues with his left ankle.

Currently, the Los Angeles Lakers have announced in their injury report that LeBron James' status for Wednesday night's game against the Sacramento Kings is questionable because of pain in his left ankle tendon. This ankle injury has bothered James for a few months now. Even after treatment during the All-Star break, he sat out two games in the second half.

Other Lakers Players Who Are in the Injury Report

The team's injured list also includes Anthony Davis, who may play in the upcoming game as he deals with pain in both Achilles tendons and Cam Reddish, who will sit out with a sprained right ankle. Gabe Vincent, Christian Wood, Colin Castleton, and Jarred Vanderbilt continue to miss games due to their injuries, though it's unclear when they may return to the court.

There is some good news regarding Vincent and Vanderbilt. Vincent has started doing exercises without contact again, and Vanderbilt seems to be improving as he recovers. The team thinks these two players could possibly rejoin the team before the regular season ends.

When is LeBron James’s Contract Expiring With the Los Angeles Lakers? Will he resign?

In September 2022, LeBron James signed an important deal, an extension of his contract lasting two years and valued at $97.1 million, with a player option for the 2024-25 season. After this contract ends, LeBron seems set to keep being loyal to the Lakers, having spent the past six seasons with the historic franchise over his amazing 21-year career.

His family ties have taken deep roots in Los Angeles, where his oldest son, 19-year-old Bronny, is actively involved with the USC Trojan basketball team. Additionally, LeBron has expressed interest in possibly sharing the court with Bronny once his son begins his NBA journey.