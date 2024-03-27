'Respect Lamar': NFL Fans IMPRESSED With Lamar Jackson After NFL Star Share Thoughts on Baltimore Bridge Incident

The Baltimore Bridge collapse was unfortunate, and the world has gathered together again to mourn. Baltimore Ravens' star Lamar Jackson recently shared a heartwarming message about the Baltimore Bridge incident, and NFL fans are nothing but impressed with their favorite quarterback.

What did Lamar Jackson say about the Baltimore Bridge incident?

On March 26, 2024, NFL star quarterback Lamar Jackson took to Twitter to share his condolences regarding the people who lost their lives in the Baltimore Bridge incident. "For the people and their families that was apart of the collapsing Bridge in Baltimore my heart, thoughts, and prayers are with you all," Lamar Jackson said in his Tweet.

NFL Fans are nothing but impressed with the star quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens because he's one of the few NFL athletes who have reacted to this incident. "Respect Lamar - not even the President has made a statement," a fan said.

"Lamar is the greatest thing for Baltimore," commented another fan. Moreover, a Lamar fan, impressed by his message, Tweeted, "Thank you Lamar. You are one of us."

"Thank you Lamar. This message means a lot to not only to Baltimore, but Maryland as a whole. I've been a fan of you since your first MVP-season, and this tweet alone is one of the reasons why. We truly did need this support after this heartbreaking event," said a fan of the Ravens' star quarterback.

Lamar Jackson isn't just one of the top quarterbacks in the league but also a great human being. The star quarterback is associated with multiple charities and NGOs. Recently, The Forever Dreamers Foundation, which he is engaged with, went on to offer 100 boxes of food to family members in Santo Domingo.

