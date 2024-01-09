Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of drug abuse.

Lamar Odom, a former professional basketball player, had a remarkable career spanning 14 seasons in the NBA. He was born on November 6, 1979, in Jamaica, New York, and his parents are Joe Odom and Cathy Mercer.

After losing his mother to colon cancer when he was just 12 years old and with his father struggling with heroin addiction, Odom was raised by his maternal grandmother, Mildred Mercer.

Throughout his career, Odom displayed his exceptional skills while playing for various teams such as the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and New York Knicks.

Despite facing a left shoulder injury during his initial season with the Lakers, he still managed to maintain an impressive average of 15.2 points per game.

Over the next three seasons, he displayed consistency, notably achieving back-to-back triple-doubles against the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers.

During his career, Odom secured two NBA championships with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010 and received recognition as the NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2011.

Playing primarily as a power forward or small forward, he was renowned for his versatility on the court, averaging 13.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.

Lamar Odom's Net Worth in 2024 (estimate): $30 million

In 2024, Lamar Odom reportedly possesses a net worth of $30 million. He gained recognition in the basketball community for playing a crucial role in securing back-to-back NBA championships for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009 and 2010.

Despite his tumultuous journey and troubled lifestyle off the NBA courts, the 43-year-old has shown recent improvement.

Additionally, Odom briefly played for the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks, and although he signed with the New York Knicks towards the conclusion of the 2013-14 season, he never actually played for the team.

Lamar Odom’s Salary and Career Earnings

Lamar Odom made around $110 million in earnings during his time playing in the NBA.

He started off with a 3-year contract worth $7.9 million, then signed on for another year at $3.6 million. After that, he scored a big contract with the Miami Heat, securing a whopping $65 million over 6 years in August 2003.

Despite a short stint with the Heat, he was subsequently traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, where he secured a 4-year, $33 million contract in 2009, marking his final assured income directly from the NBA.

Even though the average NBA player's career span was reported to be 4.8 years in 2011, Odom managed to stay in the league for over a decade, surpassing the norm.

However, the roughly $100 million he earned on the court didn't go directly to him, as it accounts for agent fees (capped at 4% by the National Basketball Players Association) and taxes.

Lamar Odom’s Real Estate

In 2003, Lamar Odom purchased a Mediterranean-style estate in Miami, Florida, boasting six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a formal dining room, a dual-island kitchen, a theater room, and a sports court.

The mansion featured a two-story foyer with frescoed ceilings, marble flooring, and sweeping staircases, while French doors illuminated the living room leading to a patio with a fountain, a covered lounge, and a swimming pool with a spa.

Odom acquired the property for $2.975 million and later sold it in 2018 for $2.6 million. Additionally, in 2020, he sold another property—a $3.5 million mansion located in California.

What happened to Lamar Odom?

In 2015, Lamar Odom faced a cascade of personal challenges when he was discovered unconscious in a Nevada brothel, leading to hospitalization in a comatose state. His prolonged coma, resulting from multiple strokes, heart attacks, and health complications, stemmed from his enduring struggle with drug addiction and substance abuse.

Throughout his life, Odom has encountered numerous hardships, including legal troubles, drug-related behavior, the loss of close companions, and a tumultuous relationship with Khloé Kardashian, whom he wedded in 2009 and later divorced.

Despite these adversities, Odom has made strides in his recovery journey and has remained sober since 2016. He has candidly shared his past battles with substance abuse and his determined efforts to conquer them.

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian's Relationship

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom, who met at an NBA player Ron Artest's party in 2009, married and spent four years together.

They swiftly got engaged nine days after meeting and held their wedding ceremony on September 27, 2009, at Irving Azoff's mansion in Beverly Hills, a event televised on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Throughout their marriage, they encountered various difficulties, including rumors of Lamar's infidelity in 2013. Khloe publicly supported Lamar amid these rumors, defending him through tweets against tabloid reports.

Additionally, they faced challenges with fertility treatments; Khloe began treatments in June 2012, but they were unsuccessful in having a child together.

In 2016, Khloe initiated divorce proceedings, citing Lamar's infidelity. Lamar later acknowledged in a documentary that he had caused Khloe considerable distress during their marriage due to drug abuse and other issues.

Despite their hardships, both have expressed remorse about their separation and have endeavored to maintain a positive relationship.

Lamar Odom Wins Sixth Man of the Year Award

In the 2010-2011 NBA season, Lamar Odom clinched the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award by securing 96 of 117 first-place votes from the media panel. He surpassed other contenders effortlessly.

Odom's eligibility for the award stemmed from his participation as a reserve in more games than his starts; he began 35 games and entered the game as a substitute in 47.

He maintained an average of 14.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, and three assists per game, achieving a shooting percentage of 53% - the highest throughout his 12-year career.

This recognition highlighted his unselfish approach to the game, showcasing his willingness to come off the bench for the third consecutive season without any grievances.

Lamar Odom's Lakers contract

The Los Angeles Clippers chose the 6-foot-10 forward as their fourth overall pick in the 1999 NBA Draft. He spent four seasons with the Clippers at the beginning of his career and concluded his NBA journey with them in the 2012-13 season.

Additionally, he had brief stays with the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks. Although he inked a deal with the New York Knicks at the end of the 2013-14 season, he never participated in any games for them.

His career pinnacle occurred during his tenure with the Lakers. He joined the Lakers in 2004 after a single season with the Heat, becoming part of the Shaquille O'Neal blockbuster trade merely a year after signing a lucrative six-year contract with Miami.

In his initial season with the Lakers, the team missed the playoffs, following which they faced consecutive first-round exits for the next two years.

The 2007-08 season marked Odom and the Lakers reaching the NBA Finals, only to lose to the Boston Celtics. Nonetheless, they bounced back, winning the 2009 NBA Finals, triumphing over the Orlando Magic led by Dwight Howard.

Demonstrating his value, Odom returned to the Lakers the subsequent season after agreeing to a four-year, $33 million deal.

Once more, he played a significant role within their talented roster, contributing to their victory over the Celtics in the 2010 NBA Finals.

Where is Lamar Odom now?

Lamar Odom, a former American basketball player turned entrepreneur, is actively involved in building businesses to help others. He recently started a podcast and ventured into entrepreneurship, launching Odom Senior Care in early 2023.

This senior care service offers both affordability and luxury, and it was later acquired by ZNest in October 2023. In addition to that, Lamar also made an Instagram post announcing his plans to establish Odom Dental Care in the near future.

As the chief creative officer at ZNest, Lamar's focus goes beyond providing affordable housing for seniors. He is also dedicated to his new venture, Odom Dental Care, as reported by Essence.

Lamar's recent purchase of three rehab centers in California is all about expanding his business ventures.

Prioritizing his personal well-being and sobriety, Lamar Odom affirms that he no longer resorts to drug use, even amidst adversity.

