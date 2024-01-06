Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Net Worth in 2024

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's basketball journey is hailed as one of the most remarkable in the history of the sport. His exceptional skills and unrivaled dominance on the court truly showcased his incredible talent.

Boasting illustrious records and awards such as six NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) trophies, 19 appearances at the NBA All-Stars, and an incredible 15 nominations to the All-NBA Team, Abdul-Jabbar carved an unforgettable path in the world of basketball.

Abdul-Jabbar's defensive skills were, without doubt, exceptional, earning him a place on the NBA All-Defensive Team 11 times throughout his career.

His notable contributions during crucial play moments led to his earning of two NBA Finals MVP titles.

Topping his glorious stint, Abdul-Jabbar prized six NBA championships, which imprinted his legacy as one of the top-tier players.

After hanging up his boots, Abdul-Jabbar engaged in multiple endeavors, including penning several books, exploring the entertainment sector, and playing the role of a "basketball ambassador".

His contributions to the sport were further recognized in 1995 when he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

More recently, in May 2021, the NBA established the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Award, which annually honors an NBA player demonstrably active in pursuing social justice.

Advertisement

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Net Worth in 2024: $25 million

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, an iconic American ex-professional basketball player, has amassed a net worth of $25 million by 2023.

His prosperous basketball career, various endorsement deals, acting contributions, coaching roles, and philanthropic activities fueled his vast wealth.

His basketball journey, commercial partnerships, book revenues, acting credits, and his foundation primarily form his net worth.

His supreme basketball skills, validated by six NBA titles and a plethora of awards, have cemented his status as one of the greatest basketball players in history.

Apart from his sports achievements, Abdul-Jabbar has ventured into multiple fields and has devoted resources to ignite the passion within the younger generation to chase their aspirations. He does so by facilitating scholarships through his philanthropic endeavors.

His enduring legacy as a cultural symbol, advocate, and influential sportsman is set to inspire ensuing generations.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA contracts

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, despite being one of the greatest players of all time, played during an era when stars earned similar amounts to today's players signed to the veteran minimum. Moreover, salaries were not disclosed publicly as they are today.

Only four years of Abdul-Jabbar's earnings, all within the last five seasons of his career, are known.

During that period, he earned slightly more than $8.5 million from the LA Lakers. Although this figure might appear modest, during his time, he ranked among the highest-paid players in the league.

ALSO READ: What is Larry Bird’s Net Worth as of 2023?

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Real Estate

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is selling his home in a gated Marina del Rey enclave for just under $3 million. The multilevel house, constructed in 2000 and subsequently renovated, is situated adjacent to the former residence of the late Ernie Banks, a renowned Chicago Cubs player.

It offers a scenic view of the harbor and the primary waterway.

The 3,200-square-foot interior showcases marble flooring, decorative columns, hand-crafted mahogany doors, and high vaulted ceilings, which likely attracted the 7-foot-2 center. An ornate wrought iron staircase leads to the upper level.

Advertisement

Common spaces include formal living and dining rooms, an open-plan kitchen with an island/bar, a family room, and an office/den.

The master suite, featuring a customized walk-in closet, fireplace, and sitting area, leads out to a terrace balcony overlooking the harbor.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Acting and Books

Beyond his celebrated basketball career, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar diversified into acting, featuring in movies and TV shows.

His first encounter with the cinema was alongside Bruce Lee in the 1972 film, Game of Death.

Later, he captured public attention playing the character Roger Murdock in the 1980 film Airplane! His acting credentials also include several American TV show appearances, from 21 Jump Street and Tales from the Darkside to more recent roles in iZombie, The Big Bang Theory, and Fresh Off the Boat.

Moreover, Abdul-Jabbar took up the roles of a basketball coach, best-selling author, and martial artist, enriching his professional resume. His training in Bruce Lee's Jeet Kune Do amplifies his diverse expertise.

Abdul-Jabbar has penned numerous books, many of which have earned a place on The New York Times bestsellers list.

Some of his notable works include Giant Steps, Kareem, Black Profiles in Courage, A Season on the Reservation, and his autobiographical book Becoming Kareem: Growing Up On and Off the Court.

He also wrote about his close friendship with his coach in Coach Wooden and Me: Our 50-Year Friendship On and Off the Court. Additionally, he authored books like Mycroft Holmes, What Color is My World (a children's book), Brothers in Arms (a military history volume), and On the Shoulders of Giants (a black history chronicle).

His literary achievements have also earned him awards. Today, his books are accessible on platforms such as Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Goodreads.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Car Collection

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the former NBA star, showcases his passion for vintage automobiles through his remarkable car collection, which comprises iconic vehicles like the Mercedes-Benz 500 SEC (C126), a 1937 Mercedes-Benz 540 K Special Roadster, and a 1948 Packard Super 8. Various auctions and events have featured these cars, highlighting Abdul-Jabbar's renowned collection.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Charity

As an active contributor to charity, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar champions the cause of education through his Skyhook Foundation. Particularly focusing on underprivileged communities, the foundation prioritizes STEM education.

Advertisement

Its key initiative, Camp Skyhook, collaborates with the Los Angeles Unified School District to offer practical learning experiences that inspire children across various communities.

Taking his philanthropy a notch higher, Abdul-Jabbar raised a whopping sum of 2.9 million dollars by auctioning his trophies, jerseys, and championship rings that were then directed to the Skyhook Foundation.

This contribution nurtures the foundation's mission to empower children by expanding their horizons through education and opportunities.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What happened to Ricky Rubio and why did he announce his retirement?