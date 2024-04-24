Larry Nassar Victims, Including Simone Biles and Aly Raisman, Will Get USD 138 Million as USDOJ Settles Case

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to sexual assault and child pornography.

Recently, a civil settlement between the Justice Department and more than 100 victims of the former USA gymnastics physician Larry Nassar took place. It marked a significant step forward in addressing the assault allegations against Nassar. Unfortunately, a lot of young athletes were harmed by his actions.

Among all the victims who came forward with allegations of abuse are Olympians Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, and McKayla Maroney. The settlement entails the U.S. government paying $138.7 million to resolve 139 claims. Following the revelation, the FBI agents failed to investigate the allegations against Nassar when they first surfaced in 2015.

Larry Nassar Victims to Receive Settlement in DOJ Deal

A 2021 Justice Department watchdog report confirmed the FBI’s mishandling of the case and the failure of agents to take proper investigation steps, which allowed Nassar to continue abusing patients for months unchecked.

However, the agents involved faced consequences such as termination or retirement. With that, federal prosecutors decided not to pursue criminal charges against them. The settlement is a way towards providing support to Nassar’s victim. Although it can not erase the harm they have endured, it acts as compensation for the abuse. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The acting Associate Attorney General, Benjamin Mizer, emphasized the importance of these settlements, which also aid the healing process for the victims. Mizer shared that “these allegations should have been taken seriously from the outset.”

With that, he added, “While these settlements won't undo the harm Nassar inflicted, our hope is that they will help give the victims of his crimes some of the critical support they need to continue healing."

Legal action against the FBI was taken in 2022, with victims alleging negligence. The final settlement brought closure to the victim’s claims against the federal government.

FBI Director Christopher Wray condemned the agency’s handling of the Nassar case during congressional testimony in both 2021 and 2022. The vowing was done to avoid similar mistakes in the future. They shared, “On no planet is what happened in this case acceptable." Attorney General Merrick Garland has characterized the FBI’s failures as horrible, according to the severity of the misconduct.

The settlement adds to the financial repercussions faced by entities associated with Nassar’s abuse. Michigan State University agreed to a $500 million settlement with over 300 women and girls assaulted by Nassar.

US Gymnastics and More Authorities Ensure Victim's well-being.

USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee also shared their part of the settlement. Nassar’s victims' rights’ will be shared in a settlement of $380 million in 2021. This will be accompanied by commitments to prevent such a situation in the future.

Also read: Did Kevin Durant Physically Abuse His Girlfriend? Exploring Viral Claim of Domestic Violence

Meanwhile, Larry Nassar is currently serving multiple prison sentences for sexual abuse and child pornography charges after pleading guilty to various offenses between 2017 and 2018. The series of settlements underscores the widespread impact of Nassar's crimes and the collective effort to hold accountable those responsible for enabling his abuse.

Also read: Did Draymond Green REALLY Choke Steve Kerr During Their Altercation in Warriors Practice? Exploring Viral Claim