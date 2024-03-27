Did Kevin Durant Physically Abuse His Girlfriend? Exploring Viral Claim of Domestic Violence

Kevin Durant is one of the players who has never gotten into any trouble throughout his career. However, the talisman of the Phoenix Suns was a hot topic of discussion on X (formerly Twitter) as his identity was mistaken with another person who had a similar name.

Many people think that Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns is the person referred to in a widely shared post on the internet. There is a post doing rounds about a certain "KD" who physically abused his girlfriend. This article, however, aims to refute these claims, and rumors that have been made online about this misconception.



What was the post?

'No Jumper' shared a photo of a woman named Rue on social media platform X, revealing her injuries from a fight she had with her boyfriend. The rapper Ayoo KD is the KD mentioned in this story. Although, many people seem to be under the impression that the post was about NBA player Kevin Durant, as is evident in the comments section.

To let readers know that there is confusion between Ayoo KD and Kevin Durant, X has already included a disclaimer in the post.



"To clarify this is not Professional basketball player Kevin Durant but rapper Ayoo KD, which has many readers confused," X. stated in his disclaimer.

ALSO READ: Did Draymond Green REALLY Choke Steve Kerr During Their Altercation in Warriors Practice? Exploring Viral Claim

Advertisement

Who is Ayoo KD?

Rapper Ayoo KD, real name Keith D. Cozart Jr., is from Chicago, Illinois. His innovative use of raw lyrics that reflected street life and conflicts within the rap scene helped him garner recognition. However, Ayoo KD's lack of mainstream success, the more well-known person going by the KD was confused with X post.

Is Kevin Durant dating someone?

Kevin Durant, the well-known NBA star, who is 35 years old, is single right now, and has kept his personal life private. As of this writing, no reports are indicating that he is dating anyone.

ALSO READ: ‘I Thought We Were Friends’: Nate Robinson and Mike Beasley Bicker Over Michael Jordan, LeBron James NBA GOAT Debate