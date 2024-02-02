Major Twist in Vince McMahon Sexual Assault and Trafficking Case As John Laurinaitis Claims He Is a Victim Too

January was one of the wildest months to be a WWE fan. Many major updates brought significant shifts in the landscape of WWE and professional wrestling.

The Rock joined TKO Group the parent company to WWE and UFC as the board of directors to WWE signing a massive deal for 10 years of around 5 billion dollars with Netflix.

On 25th January 2024, a former WWE employee Ms.Janel Grant filed a sexual assault and trafficking lawsuit against former WWE chairman Vince McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis.

According to Ms.Grant, Vince McMahon and she were involved in a romantic relationship. She was also working for WWE in the legal department. McMahon used to ask her for favors and forced her to sleep with other men working in the company including John Laurinaitis.

McMahon even asked her to record personalized sexual content for Brock Lesnar in 2021, once when she denied McMahon to do what he asked. He referred to her as his bit*h.

In 2022, Vince McMahon fired her immediately after his wife discovered their relationship and McMahon forced Grant to sign an NDA in return for 3 million dollars.

Vince McMahon has now officially resigned from his TKO Group parent company to WWE and UFC where he was in the position of executive chairman.

On behalf of Vince McMahon, his spokesperson expressed Ms.Grant is promoting lies for her benefit and he will prove his innocence in court.

Now finally John Laurinaitis has released a public statement regarding the allegations against him.

In a shocking twist, John Laurinaitis’s lawyer Edward Brennan expressed that John Laurinaitis himself is a victim just like Ms.Janel Grant.

Brennan expressed while talking to Vice News, “Mr. Laurinaitis denies the allegations in the misguided complaint and will be vigorously defending these charges in Court, not the media. Like the Plaintiff, Mr. Laurinaitis is a victim in this case, not a predator. The truth will come out.”

The real reason why Janel Grant filled a lawsuit against Vince McMahon

On behalf of Ms.Janel Grant her lawyer Ann Callis has now expressed why Ms.Grant filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon and why she is coming forward and not hiding her identity.

“Janel Grant wants justice because she wants to change the culture that is going on in WWE. She wants to help other victims. She thinks by speaking out & coming forward first, that others will feel emboldened & encouraged to come forth.” Ann Callis expressed while talking to NewsNation.

She even expressed, “My office and my inbox have had a barrage of people wanting to come forward to attest about this culture of corruption and also possible victims. We are just beginning now to wade through all this but we’re frankly overwhelmed.”

Vince McMahon’s Netflix documentary

Netflix is going be home to WWE content from 2025, there will be some special Netflix originals. Some previous rumors suggested Netflix is working on Vince McMahon's Documentary.



Recently, Netflix's chief content officer Bela Bajaria was asked about the Vince McMahon lawsuit. To which she responded, “He’s gone. So he’s not there. He’s gone.

