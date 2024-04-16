Leaked Audio Reveals Klay Thompson Mocking CJ McCollum With NSFW Trash Talking During Pelicans vs Warriors

Trash-talking is a key component of any sport as it helps build the atmosphere on and off the court and fans get more involved in the game. However, a recent trash talk on the court between CJ McCollum and Klay Thompson didn’t go down well for the Pelicans star as the Warriors star taught him history lessons on the court.

What was the trash talk about?

CJ McCollum: "Post up again, n***a. Post up again, n***a."

Following this, McCollum insulted a few other Warriors players, to which Stephen Curry smiled and turned to leave. When Klay entered the picture, he made McCollum aware of how much he owns the Pelicans star on the court.

Klay Thompson: "I've been busting your a*s for years. For 10 motherf*****g years."

Klay has the numbers to back his trash talk as he has won 17 out of 24 games in the regular season against McCollum. This record gets even better in the playoffs as Klay has lost just one game out of 13 against CJ in the playoffs.

With CJ scoring 28 points, McCollum's Pelicans defeated the Warriors 114-109 in that game. However, Golden State's years of playoff heartbreak will never be made up for by any regular-season victory.

Klay vs CJ stats

Both players are known for being great scorers and they have proven themselves for years. Klay averages 22.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in the regular season against CJ. He scored 24.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in the playoffs against the former Portland Trail Blazers star.

Meanwhile, CJ has averaged 21.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists against Klay in the regular season and 18.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in the playoffs.

