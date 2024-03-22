Watch: DeMar DeRozan’s Foul on Jalen Green in Rockets vs Bulls Sparks All-Out Brawl Between Both Teams

DeMar DeRozan and Dillon Brooks are two of the league's toughest players and don’t like to play soft. Both players were showing no signs of stopping when the Rockets played against the Bulls.

Jalen Green was fouled hard by DeMar DeRozan with 6:02 remaining in the third quarter. The guard for the Houston Rockets was slow to get up after hitting the deck.

Which event escalated the situation?

The referee signaled a flagrant review of the foul right away by waving his head. Dillon Brooks arrived with some words to say as DeRozan was leaving the scene. He took the veteran by the arm, setting off a physical altercation between them.

Security, coaches, teammates, and referees had to intervene to try to keep the two apart. When Brooks, Torrey Craig, and a security guard did end up hitting the deck, it just made things more chaotic.

After giving the incident considerable consideration, the referees decided to give both DeRozan and Brooks a flagrant 2, which resulted in their removal from the game.

Both players were eventually ejected, but no punches were exchanged. For his contact with Green, DeRozan was given a flagrant two-foul, and Brooks received a technical foul and an ejection for his reprisal.

Green was able to continue playing despite lying down on the floor for a few minutes in pain while being checked out by trainers.

Was the decision justified?

To be honest, DeRozan probably deserved to be sent off there. He seemed to have committed a Flagrant 1 foul on Green, and he didn't help his case when he elbowed Brooks in the chin. DeRozan made that contact, even though it wasn't his intention.

Having said that, Dillon Brooks enjoys causing a nuisance. He didn't have to escalate the situation by approaching DeRozan in that manner. In just 25 minutes, Brooks finished with 23 points on 10–13 shooting. The Rockets went on to win the game comfortably, but that was silly on Brooks’s part.

