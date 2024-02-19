LeBron James Shoe Tonight: Lakers Star Dons Deion Sanders Inspired Sneakers at 2024 NBA All-Star Game

LeBron James is a blockbuster in every way and the King showed it again on Sunday night as he made his 20th All-Star appearance.

However, more than him playing the 20th All-Star game, the shoes that he was wearing for the game made headlines as fans were awestruck.

The King donned Nike Diamond Turf 3. Deion Sanders gave the gift before his signature line was re-released this summer.

James had them in the Colorado Buffaloes' black and gold uniforms during the game. LeBron James was one of the lucky few alongside DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, and Lil Wayne to receive a magic box from Sanders.

Over Super Bowl Weekend, there was a shock drop for the public, but sources claim there was only a very small run of 1,500 pairs.

Nike and Sanders together after a hiatus

At a Nike OG event in Las Vegas, Coach Prime as he is fondly known made an appearance along with his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, where they shared information about the upcoming release.

After a ten-year break, Sanders was welcomed back to the family by the biggest sportswear manufacturer in the world almost a year ago.

For the upcoming season, the Buffs will also sport metallic Diamond Turf Max 96 cleats. In 2024, all the players will have access to Nike products that a select group of them were beta testing.

What did LeBron James say?

James has expressed his desire to stay at LA Lakers and end his career with his franchise.

The 39-year-old became the NBA's all-time leading scorer last year and this was a major statement.

LeBron stated: "I am a Laker, and I've been very happy being a Laker the last six years, and hopefully it stays that way."

"I don’t have the answer to when it might be or the jersey I will be wearing. I am hoping that it’s the Lakers. It's an amazing organization full of amazing people. Let's see. It's coming, though I'm not sure how it will end. It will definitely arrive."

