Michael Jordan or LeBron James? Larry Bird Weighs In on NBA GOAT Debate With Huge Statement

Jordan vs LeBron is a debate as old as time itself.

To some, His Airness is the greatest ever to grace a basketball court, while others believe The King himself is unlike anyone else that has come before and after him.

Many have had their say and it appears NBA legend Larry Bird too has his horse in this race.

In terms of all-around NBA greatness, Larry Bird is nearly unbeatable.

As far as NBA history goes, only Bird has won Rookie of the Year, Most Valuable Player, MVP of the NBA Finals, MVP of the All-Star Game, Coach of the Year, and Executive of the Year.

What did Larry Bird say?

In a recent interview, he called out fans for not appreciating LeBron James.

Bird went so far as to crown the Lakers star as possibly the greatest to ever do it.

Bird stated: "I tell people to quit whining about LeBron. Enjoy him while he's here. He's unbelievable. To me, he is one of the greatest, if not the greatest ever."

Larry Bird didn’t want any of LeBron James’ teammates

Bird has respected James throughout his 21-year career, despite criticism from others regarding his controversial decision to join the Miami Heat at the time.

Having played for the Cleveland Cavaliers for seven years, James left the team in 2012 to pursue better opportunities in Miami, where he went on to win back-to-back NBA Championships in 2012 and 2013.

Since then, James has divided the next ten years between three teams that he was able to develop and have an impact on, winning four titles in total.

With decades of experience in the game, Bird was a superb talent scout while serving as coach and general manager.

He led the Pacers to the 2000 NBA Finals and was named Executive of the Year in 2012.

However, Bird was already making moves and avoiding others that would benefit the Pacers long before he was acknowledged in 2012.

LeBron James has always been a favorite player of Bird's, but Bird was adamantly against the Pacers trading for James' Cleveland teammates.

He was aware at the time that LeBron improved his teammates to make them appear better than they were.

According to Ian Thomsen's book The Soul of Basketball, Bird stated, "[Former Pacers' GM David] Morway was trying to get me to trade for them [J.J. Hickson and a selection of other teammates of James], but I ain't takin' any of them f—— guys up there." "You don't understand, son," I said. The guys who are playing alongside LeBron James appear much more talented than they are.

Thomsen's book also included a quote from Bird that said, "LeBron should do whatever he wants." "He's the best player I've ever seen," Actually, I just stand there and watch him play when he comes over.

Unfortunately, the current Lakers star was never given the chance to be coached by the legendary former Celtic, but Bird's early assessment of James demonstrates that his greatness has been acknowledged regardless of his supporting cast.

