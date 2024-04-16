LeBron James’ Show The Shop Announces Guest List In Trailer Release; Ice Spice, Travis Scott, and More To Join NBA Legend

LeBron James and Maverick Carter's popular talk show The Shop: Uninterrupted or just The Shop has dropped an exciting trailer for its upcoming episode with a star-studded lineup of guests.

The latest installment, Season 7 Episode 3, of The Shop is set to premiere this Thursday, April 18, at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on The Shop's YouTube channel.

LeBron James’ The Shop to Have Star-Studded Lineup Ft. Ice Spice, Travis Scott and more

The trailer showcases the dynamic lineup of guests, including popular rapper Ice Spice, hip-hop artist Travis Scott, New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson, and baseball pro-Julio Rodriguez.

As seen in the trailer, this episode promises to delve into thought-provoking discussions about winning and losing awards, the transition into becoming a professional athlete, and the crucial distinction between raw talent and hard work.

More about LeBron James’ The Shop

The Shop is a talk show where a variety of special guests gather in various barber shops to speak honestly on sports, music, pop culture, and more.

The Shop since its return for the fifth season relocated from HBO exclusively to YouTube. The decision to move The Shop from HBO to YouTube was to give a larger audience access to the show’s discussions.

Past guests on The Shop have included notable figures from the worlds of sports and entertainment, such as former President Barack Obama, Odell Beckham Jr., Snoop Dogg, Drake, Draymond Green, Candace Parker, Jon Stewart, Mary J. Blige, Ice Cube, Jimmy Kimmel, Nas, Lena Waithe, Will Smith, Gov. Gavin Newsom, and many more.

As fans eagerly await the premiere, the star-studded lineup and the promise of insightful conversations are sure to make this episode of The Shop a must-watch for anyone interested in the worlds of sports, music, and entertainment.

