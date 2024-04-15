The Kanye West episode of "The Shop" never aired. It was filmed in October 2023 but ultimately scrapped by the producers due to what they called "hate speech" and "dangerous stereotypes" used by Kanye during the recording.

Kanye West, now known as Ye, was booked for Lebron James' Show ‘The Shop’ weeks in advance. The decision to snub Kanye West was reportedly made after the rapper passed antisemitic and offensive remarks during the recording of the episode.

Kanye West getting dropped from Lebron James's show ‘The Shop’ coincided with a period when he was experiencing criticism for his "White Lives Matter" stance and getting banned from X, formerly Twitter for anti-Jewish posts.

LeBron James' business partner, Maverick Carter, who co-hosts the show, ‘The Shop’ said they expected Kanye would engage in a respectful conversation. However, that wasn't the case. LeBron James' business partner referred Kanye's remarks while recording the episode as "hate speech" and said they would "never allow our channels to be used to promote hate."

Lebron James's show 'The Shop' is all about open discussions and has "zero tolerance for hate speech." Thus, the team sensed that Kanye wasn't there for a productive conversation and therefore, avoided amplifying his negativity.

Kanye West’s Antisemitic Comments

In recent years, Kanye West, who now goes by the name Ye, has made several antisemitic remarks. His comments have been widely looked upon as hateful and offensive.

Examples of Kanye West's Antisemitic Comments:

-He tweeted that he was going "Death con 3 on Jewish people.”

-He blamed "Jewish media" and "the Jewish community" for a variety of problems.

-He praised Hitler.

As a result, he was banned from Twitter, now known as X, for his slew of antisemitic remarks. However, in July 2023, under new ownership, X reinstated Kanye's account after receiving assurances he wouldn't repeat the offensive behavior.

Additionally, Kanye West also lost many top-notch brand deals because of antisemitic remarks. Companies like Adidas, Gap, and Balenciaga decided to cut ties with him.

The talent agency that represented Ye also dropped him as a client. The fashion magazine and its editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, mentioned that they would not be working with Ye in the future. Consequently, the financial impact was significant and led Kanye to lose his billionaire status.