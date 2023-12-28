What are Barack Obama's favorite movies, books, and music of 2023? Exploring former president's top picks

As the year comes to a close, former President Barack Obama goes to social media once more to share his annual favorites in the fields of movies, books, and music. Obama, known for his varied and intelligent taste, urges his followers to participate in the discussion, inviting them to express their own views.

The picks for this year include a wide range of genres and issues, providing a view into the cultural world that has piqued the former president's interest, as per the Hollywood Reporter.

Top picks in books: A literary journey

Barack Obama opens his year-end recommendations with an emphasis on literature, as is his usual. The list includes a wide range of works demonstrating the former president's admiration for a wide range of voices and storylines.

Among the notables are James McBride's The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store, Benjamin Labatut's The Maniac, and Matthew Desmond's Poverty, by America. The choice underscores Obama's dedication to promoting thought-provoking and meaningful storytelling.

Silver screen delights: Obama's cinematic highlights of 2023

Moving from the written word to the silver screen, Obama discusses his favorite movies of the year, including three made by Higher Ground, the production business he co-owns with Michelle Obama. The president's recognition of the historic Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes demonstrates his dedication to the industry's well-being.

His top film choices are Rustin, Leave the World Behind, and American Symphony, all of which have received accolades not only for their artistic worth but also for the good industry reforms brought about by recent strikes.

An ode to music: Obama's soundtrack of 2023

While the former president has yet to reveal his musical picks for the year, excitement is strong. Obama's prior musical choices span from classic to contemporary, demonstrating his fondness for various genres.

Obama acknowledges the significant strikes led by writers and actors earlier this year in his social media posts. The strikes were intended to improve working conditions and safeguard industry experts. The former president sees the strikes as catalysts for positive change that have the potential to reshape the entertainment industry. Obama's selection of films featuring themes of hard labor and tenacity pays tribute to the joint efforts of individuals who battled for industry changes.

As the year 2023 comes to a conclusion, Barack Obama's cultural choices offer an intriguing glimpse into his developing preferences and sustained commitment to varied and compelling storytelling. From literature that challenges social conventions to films that embody the industry's transformational spirit, as well as the eagerly anticipated musical choices, the former president's picks give a view into the rich tapestry of creative expression that marked the year. Fans and cultural aficionados anxiously await the release of Obama's musical choices, demonstrating the ongoing impact of one of the world's most influential cultural enthusiasts.

