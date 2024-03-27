'Let Me Know 24 Hours in Advance, Not 5 Minutes' Disappointed Jrue Holiday Breaks Silence on Bucks’ Last Minute Trade Notice

It was only last year when the Miluakee Bucks traded off Jrue Holiday. It has been more than six months since the NBA star last wore the Bucks jersey, but, he still remembers the time when he got to know about all this happening.

Holiday was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers along with Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara and a 2029 first-round draft pick on September 27, 2023.

Four days after the trade, he was exchanged for Robert Williams III, Malcolm Brogdon and two other draft picks and traded to the Boston Celtics.

However, talking to Draymond Green on his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, Jrue Holiday recalled the whole scenario as it happened. He expressed his disappointment over the lack of advance notice he received regarding his trade from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Portland Trail Blazers.

On the show, Holiday said, "I am taking a nap. I see the text and a call from the GM. And I'm like, 'I'll call him back, I'm deep in this nap too,'" said Holiday with a bit of humor. "And then, two seconds later, my agent called. He's like, 'You talk to him?' I'm like, 'Nah, bro, I'm sleeping.' He's like 'Well, you just got traded, so you should probably call him back."

Advertisement

“For me, it was just a shock because at least let me know 24 hours in advance, not five minutes in advance."

"Maybe I'm asking for too much. I won there,” he added.

Holiday revealed that he was caught off guard by the sudden trade news, stating that he found out about the deal only five minutes before it happened. Reflecting on the experience, Holiday shared his wish for a more considerate heads-up, underscoring the shock he felt from being informed abruptly.

The two-time All-Star emphasized that after contributing significantly to the Bucks' 2021 NBA championship, he would have appreciated at least a 24-hour notice as a gesture of respect for his dedication and commitment to the franchise.

Also Read: Fans Make Fun of Jayson Tatum With Old TikTok Videos As Jaylen Brown Dominates in Celtics’ Loss to Nuggets

Jrue Holiday loving his new role at the Boston Celtics

Jrue Holiday's transition to the Boston Celtics has been marked by his admiration for his new role within the team. Reflecting on his time with the Milwaukee Bucks, Holiday acknowledges that he recognized Jaylen Brown's impressive talent prior to joining the Celtics.

On the latest episode of the Draymond Green Show, Holiday said, "I think coming into this season and throughout the season, he has shown that when people doubt him, he really takes that to heart, bro,"

"Oh, he don't have a left hand? If y'all really look at JB's game this year, he's been finishing crazy with his left hand. I don't know if he was practicing that in the offseason or whatever it is, but literally everything they've talked about him -- 'he's not that good of a shooter.' He's shooting the 3 very well. One of our go-to 3-point shooters. I feel like whenever somebody doubts him, he's like, 'OK, I'm going to prove you wrong.'

Advertisement

Since becoming part of the Celtics roster in the last year, Holiday has gained a profound insight into Brown's exceptional abilities and admirable mindset.