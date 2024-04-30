Anupamaa actors Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna have been in the headlines ever since they started sharing the screen. Not only their on-screen bond but their off-screen camaraderie has also been adored by the viewers. However, recently a few reports claimed that their off-screen bond has turned sour and all is not good between them.

Rajan Shahi comments on Rupali and Gaurav's offscreen equation:

Now, Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi has commented on the off-screen equation of Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna while talking to Telly Talk. When asked if Rupali and Gaurav are in a cold war off-screen, the producer says, "Mei keh raha hu, cold war ho, hot war ho, luke-warm war ho, jab tak show affect nahi ho raha, meri shooting affect nahi ho rahi, mei gusta nahi (Be it cold war, hot war or luke-warm war, till my show and shooting is unaffected, I don't interfere in it)."

Rajan Shahi added, "Because I don't interfere in actors' personal life." The producer continued, "If because of their problem, my shooting is stopped or if there is some issue then I will interfere. In DKP, our first step is to tell actors to resolve issues among themselves. Because one day they will be friends and laugh and next day they are fighting and then again they are friendly together." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

He explained further, "If the producer interferes then it becomes serious. On a daily soap, it is bound to happen because you spend more time on sets compared to your house."

In the same interview, the Anupamaa producer also spoke about Paras Kalnawat's termination from Anupamaa. He also spilled the beans on what transpired for Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe's termination. Rajan Shahi also addressed issues with Hina Khan and more.

More about Anupamaa:

Starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles, Anupamaa has been audiences' favorite show for a long time. Due to its engaging storyline, the show has grabbed significant attention and often managed to rank top on the TRP charts. While Rupali essays the role of Anupama, Gaurav plays Anuj. Owing to their on-screen chemistry fans often ship 'MaAn' on social media.

Apart from Rupali and Gaurav, the show also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Nishi Saxena, Nidhi Shah, Aashish Mehrotra, Madalsa Sharma, and more in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly misses THESE actors post generation leap; reveals her besties on show sets