Lifelong Cowboys Fan Undertaker Takes a Sly Jibe at Eagles Fans During WrestleMania 40

At the recent WrestleMania 40 event in Philadelphia, wrestling icon The Undertaker faced jeers from the local crowd, stemming from his well-known allegiance to the Dallas Cowboys. As a devoted fan of the Eagles' NFC East rivals, the WWE legend was bound to face some trash talk from the passionate Philly fanbase.

Undertaker Responds to Fan Taunts

In an episode of his "Six Feet Under" podcast, The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark William Calaway, addressed the verbal jabs he received from Eagles fans. The iconic wrestler took the opportunity to remind them of their team's disappointing 2023 season.

"At least we waited until the playoffs to collapse like we always do," he quipped. "Your team went 10-1, got your hopes up, just to completely fall off and collapse."

The Undertaker's comments alluded to the anticlimactic conclusions of the 2023 campaigns for both the Cowboys and Eagles. While the Cowboys secured the second seed and home-field advantage in the Wild Card Round, they suffered a convincing defeat at the hands of the Green Bay Packers, extending their NFC Championship drought to 28 seasons.

The Eagles, on the other hand, began the season on a remarkable note, winning 10 of their first 11 games. However, their fortunes took a drastic turn as they lost six of their last seven games, including a Wild Card Round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a team with an inferior regular-season record. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

While the Eagles can boast of a recent Super Bowl appearance in 2022 and a championship win in Super Bowl 52 against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, the Cowboys' last Super Bowl victory dates back to 1995.

Dallas Cowboys' Offseason Moves Raise Doubts

Adding insult to injury for Cowboys fans like The Undertaker, the team has remained relatively inactive during the first wave of free agency, losing key players like Tony Pollard, Tyron Smith, Tyler Biadasz, and Dorance Armstrong. In contrast, the Eagles have made notable signings, including running back Saquon Barkley, defensive end Bryce Huff, and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, as well as extending DeVonta Smith's contract.

Despite Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' claims of "going all in" for the 2024 season, the team's offseason moves have raised doubts among fans, further fueling the longstanding rivalry with the Eagles and their supporters.

Why The Undertaker Roots for the Cowboys

Born in Houston, Texas, in 1965, Mark Calaway grew up in a state with two professional football teams: the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Oilers. As a young fan, Calaway chose to support the Cowboys over the Oilers, cementing his allegiance to the iconic franchise.

Throughout his illustrious wrestling career, The Undertaker has been vocal and demonstrative in his support for the Eagles' bitter rival, attending games and giving pregame interviews for the Cowboys.

ALSO READ: Why Did The Undertaker Replace Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 40 Main Event Against The Rock? Find Out