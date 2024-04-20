The SmackDown Superstar Grayson Waller made a lasting impression at the Grandest Stage of Them All this year in Philadelphia. He and Austin Theory, referred to as A-Town Down Under, emerged victorious in a Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder match to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 40.

The victory confirms the beginning of Waller's unbeaten WrestleMania streak, even though there is only one match in his record book at the moment.

When the WWE Tag Team Champions showed up on WWE's The Bump recently, the Australian Superstar reflected on his famous win at the Show of Shows.

Referring to his solo WrestleMania win as a 'streak', he surprisingly claimed to be better than The Undertaker. According to Grayson Waller:

"Question, has The Undertaker lost at WrestleMania? He has. Has Grayson Waller lost at WrestleMania? [laughs] No, which means that I’m better than The Undertaker."

Check the WWE's Bump episode:

The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak was 21-0

The Phenom's popular streak began at WrestleMania 7 against Jimmy Snuka. The winning run continued for over two decades until Brock Lensar finally conquered it at WrestleMania 30, making it one of the longest undefeated runs in a pay-per-view.

The likes of Triple H, Ric Flair, Kane, Shawn Michaels, Batista, Edge, and Randy Orton were the prey of The Deadman. He closed his WrestleMania tally at 25-2, with the other loss coming against Roman Reigns.

Even though he hung up his boots in 2020 after a stupendous three-decade WWE run, he makes sporadic appearances, with the last one being at WrestleMania 40. His special appearance in the main event between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns shifted the match's moment in favor of the American Nightmare. The Undertaker chokeslammed The Rock in the closing moment of the bout.

What does the future hold for Grayson Waller?

Grayson Waller stands among the most talented men on the roster today. In addition to his proficiency in the ring, he is an excellent talker and is the host of the talk show, Grayson Waller Effect. In reality, the Australian might not touch the legacy of The Undertaker; he is headed for a good future in the WWE ring.

