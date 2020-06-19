WWE News: The Undertaker reveals he never got to face Sting in the wrestling ring for THIS reason

Wresting star The Undertaker revealed the reason behind never facing WWE Hall of Famer Sting in the wrestling ring. Read on to find out.

Back when The Undertaker and Sting were an active part of the wrestling scene, people rooting for them to lock horns in the wrestling ring. They are two legends in the professional wrestling business who never had the opportunity to face each other, even though at one point they seemed like the obvious candidates for a power-packed match. Sting and The Undertaker had a lot in common too. Both Steve Borden (Sting) and Mark William Calaway (The Undertaker) had similar dark gimmicks in the wrestling scene, and both played mind games with their opponents.

No matter how much the fans wanted to see it, The Undertaker vs Sting is a dream match that never happened. During his latest interview with Comic Book, the wrestler revealed why the match never materialised. The Undertaker also addressed the fans who continue to root for the fight after all these years. Back in the day, there were rumours that The Undertaker and Sting would finally face each other WrestleMania XXVII. The wrestling star reflected on the speculations, when asked if the company seriously considered going forward with the match.

“Not to my knowledge. I know the temperature got turned up on that I don't remember which Mania it was, but Sting and I were on the same flight after a Mania. It was well after 27, but anyway we were standing in line together talking and someone obviously in this day and age, everybody has a camera and someone snapped a picture as we were just having a casual conversation,” he said about the rumours.

The Undertaker revealed that no one ever seriously approached him for a match with Sting. He said the only people who ever spoke about the match were his fans. “No one ever approached me with any serious like, ‘Hey, what do you think about Sting at this?’ or it's never been presented to me other than by our fans,” The Undertaker asserted. Speaking about the fans who still hope for a match between him and Sting, The Undertaker said it would not happen.

He asserted that he would have considered entering the wrestling ring against sting about 10 years back. “Well, in this world, you never say never, but I think as great as it sounds on paper... And it does, I mean obviously, that is a super marquee match, right? But where I kind of differ from a lot of people is I look past the marquee value and I look on the ability to deliver. So like you said, there's so many people that are clamoring for that match that I just don't know that the match could deliver on the people's expectations,” he explained.

He mentioned that he is not as strong as he was back in the day and it won’t turn out to be a great match. “And the only reason I say that, I'll take full [responsibility], I don't have the mobility or the same skill set that I once did that I would need to make that match great. So there's just certain things, it's better left to the theater of the mind to actually put it out there. And then with the expectations being so high and the match not delivering, it would be a bigger disappointment than the match never happening at all,” he said.

“It's different, but in the same sense of like who's the greatest: [Michael] Jordan or LeBron [James]? I mean, you're never going to know because they're never going to have the opportunity to play against each other. And it's the same thing. That's a great match, but 10 years ago I think it could still happen and it could still be a stellar match. I'm just not sure at this point that it could deliver on the hype,” he added.

Sting has not wrestled since his career-ending fight in September 2015. However, in a few interviews, the wrestler hinted that he always wanted to face taker in the ring and would only come back for a match with The Undertaker. “Taker, he’s the only guy I’d come out of retirement for now. No one else. We could just never get it together to make it happen. When I started talking to WWE he was booked with Brock and then I did the deal with Triple H,” he once said.

