When a 7-Year-Old Accused The Undertaker of Being a Democrat And Threatened To Shoot Him

Throughout his 30-year portrayal of The Undertaker character, Mark William Calaway has come across numerous peculiar incidents in his real life. Even after retiring from the wrestling ring, The Deadman continues to encounter extraordinary occurrences. The most recent tale from the WrestleMania 40 weekend is bound to leave you utterly astonished.

The Phenom was physically involved on day 2 of the show, attacking The Rock and helping Cody Rhodes finish his story. He watched the whole show from the attendance at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

On the recent episode of his podcast, 'Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway', the former World Heavyweight Champion, revealed how he had a verbal altercation with a seven-year-old kid over the phone, who even threatened to shoot him by accusing him of being a Democrat.

What was the conversation between The Undertaker and the child?

During the WrestleMania 40 weekend, an incident occurred involving the security personnel and The Undertaker. The security personnel requested The Undertaker to have a conversation with his seven-year-old son over the telephone.

Reflecting on the incident, The Undertaker mentioned that the security personnel's wife initially answered the phone and promptly handed it over to Bjorn, the son of the security man. As the former WWE Champion engaged in small talk with the child, whom he had never met before, he playfully asked if Bjorn was getting into any mischief.

However, to The Undertaker's surprise, Bjorn responded in a serious manner by stating that he would shoot The Undertaker in the face. This unexpected remark left the child's father mortified, as he never expected his son to say such things to someone as renowned as The Undertaker.

The conversation with the child was enjoyable, but it didn't end there. The child appeared quite agitated during the phone conversation. He went as far as accusing him of being a Democrat.

The Phenom inquired why it was relevant to the child. Feeling embarrassed by the child's behavior and words, the security worker had to apologize to the WWE legend. The conversation would have been more engaging in person, given how intimidating The Undertaker's persona is, especially to children.

According to The Undertaker, despite being surprised and accused by a young boy, it was a fascinating exchange.

