Latest update on if John Cena, Stone Cold other major names will make WWE WrestleMania 40 appearance: Report

WrestleMania 40 is touted to be the biggest event in the history of WWE. Therefore, the company is doing everything in its power to make it memorable. Earlier, there were reports that former WWE Champions, John Cena and Stone Cold will have a special appearance at the show.

Now, the latest report by PWInsider states that Stone Cold was indeed approached by the WWE, and there were some discussions about him making an appearance at WrestleMania 40. The role remains unspecified but there were some discussions. Similarly, it is also reported that WWE is working with legendary wrestler, Hulk Hogan to participate in some capacity in WrestleMania 40.

So, at the ‘showcase of the immortals’ the fans might witness the likes of John Cena, The Undertaker, Stone Cold, The Rock and Hulk Hogan. That would be nothing less than a treat for the fans.

Production Trucks with Photos of Austin and Cena

Wrestlevotes had previously stated that Cena and Austin’s faces on the WWE trucks shown during the final moments of Monday Night RAW were not coincidental and it had everything to do with the storylines.

There were also rumors that Stone Cold and John Cena might come to the aid of Cody Rhodes as he takes on the Bloodline. That would be interesting, as it brings Stone Cold and The Rock face-to-face.

ALSO READ: ‘My Next One’: John Cena Teases 17th WWE World Championship in Latest Statement; Here’s What He Said

Advertisement

The Main event of WrestleMania

On Night 1, on April 6, The Rock and Roman Reigns will take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. If The Rock and Reigns lose, then on Night 2, there will be no Bloodline influence in the Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes main event.

However, if it wins, then it will be all Bloodline rules on Night 2. The stipulation was put forward by The Rock and it was accepted by Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. However, Rhodes is highly expected to beat Roman Reigns and win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship on Night 2.

Then Seth will also defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre. The event will take place on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

ALSO READ: Roman Reigns Net Worth - How much is Roman Reigns's Net Worth as of 2024?