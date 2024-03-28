The Undertaker Reveals He Wanted This WWE Superstar to Break His WrestleMania Undefeated Streak, Not Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns

The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak is legendary. Starting at WrestleMania VII in 1991, it cast a long shadow over WWE. For 23 years, The Undertaker remained unbeaten. A record 21-0 streak that fans and wrestlers revered alike. Who could break such a monumental record? Names were tossed in the hat, and debates heated. It seemed impossible.

Then, at WrestleMania 30, the unthinkable happened. Brock Lesnar delivered a stunning upset, shattering The Undertaker's undefeated record. But was Lesnar the right choice? The Undertaker himself had another superstar in mind. Not Roman Reigns, but Bray Wyatt. Why Wyatt? What could have been different?

The Undertaker on why Bray Wyatt was the ideal successor

In an eye-opening discussion with Fightful Wrestling, The Undertaker shed light on his preference for Bray Wyatt as the one to end his WrestleMania streak, rather than Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns. The Undertaker said, “If it wasn't Roman, there's a really, I mean, the most logical person to break it would have been Bray Wyatt.”

This choice wasn't arbitrary. Both Wyatt and The Undertaker's characters exude a compelling darkness, an enigmatic aura that captivates audiences. The Undertaker elaborated, stating, “I think probably of the three, it would have meant more to his career than even Roman's.”

Moreover, he emphasized the deep thematic resonance between their personas. “There were so many comparisons between the two characters and the darkness and the different things,” he pointed out. For The Undertaker, Bray Wyatt breaking the streak wouldn't just be a victory. It would have symbolized a passing of the torch, from one master of the dark arts to another. The phenom envisioned, “For him to be able to have broke it would have been such a feather in his cap and something that probably could have extended the character of The Undertaker in a different capacity.”

Interestingly, The Undertaker also speculated on a creative fusion of their storylines post-streak, suggesting, “I think that those characters would have somehow maybe merged together in some kind of higher power type deal.” This merging of dark forces could have taken WWE's storytelling to unprecedented depths. He concluded his thoughts with a reflection on Bray's uniqueness and his deservedness of the accolade, asserting, “He's the only one... I don't think anybody that deserved that, that's out there now or then.”

Through these insights, The Undertaker not only highlighted the similarities between their characters but also underscored the transformative impact such a moment could have had on Bray Wyatt's career and the WWE universe.

What are your thoughts on The Undertaker's preference for Bray Wyatt? How do you think it would have impacted WWE history?

