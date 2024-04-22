Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever jersey has emerged as the top-selling jersey ever for a WNBA draft pick, according to Fanatics. FYI, Fanatics is the official jersey retailer for the league.

Well, Clark's jersey-selling record wasn't just within the WNBA. Her jersey sales on draft night surpassed every player in the NFL, including VETERANS. Specifically, reports claim Clark's jersey sales on 2024 WNBA Draft Day outsold the entire Dallas Cowboys roster's jersey sales for the entire 2023 season.

The record is a major win because the Dallas Cowboys are one of the most popular and well-funded franchises in the NFL. Superstar Quarterback Dak Prescott, who consistently ranks high in jersey sales, was also outsold by Indiana Fever's newest star, Caitlin Clark's draft night frenzy.

In terms of Caitlin Clark's personal brand, this is massive for the WNBA. It indicates a growing interest in women's basketball and fans are eager to support the no. 1 pick.

Why Did Caitlin Clark's Jersey Sales Explode on Draft Day?

Clark's immense popularity as a collegiate basketball phenom likely fueled the sales. The excitement surrounding her WNBA debut along with celebrity endorsements like Tim McGraw sporting her jersey might have further boosted sales. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Caitlin Clark's NIL Deals Landed Her Nike Collaboration

Caitlin Clark just signed a massive endorsement deal with Nike. It made her one of the highest-paid college athletes ever. All thanks to the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) ruling.

The deal is reportedly for eight years with a total value of up to $28 million. This translates to an annual income of around $3.5 million for Clark.

This is the big sweetener! On top of the annual earnings, Nike will also be designing a signature shoe line for Caitlin Clark.

It's important to note that Nike actually signed Clark back in late 2022 before she became a superstar. This new deal is an extension of the original contract.

Caitlin Clark WNBA Contract

Caitlin Clark was drafted by the Indiana Fever as the No. 1 overall pick in 2024. She signed a standard rookie contract according to the WNBA's collective bargaining agreement.

Total value: $338,056 over four years.

Salary Breakdown:

Year 1 (2024): $76,535

Year 2 (2025): $78,066

Year 3 (2026): $85,873

Year 4 (2027): $97,582 (Team Option)