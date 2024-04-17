Liv Morgan Reacts to WWE Fan Praying for Her Injury After Rhea Ripley Vacates Championship

WWE Women's World Heavyweight Champion Rhea Ripley sustained a severe shoulder injury after Liv Morgan launched an attack on Mami on Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania 40. Rhea Ripley had to vacate her WWE Women's Heavyweight championship due to the time she needed to recover from the injury,

Liv Morgan maintained her television kayfabe after injuring Rhea Ripley in a recent Monday Night Raw episode.

A fan clip is currently going viral on social media. In it, a fan is watching the segment between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley from last week's Monday Night Raw and praying for Liv Morgan's Injury. The video has millions of views already from Tik Tok, Twitter (X) and more.

In the video, the fan can be seen saying, "Please, god tear Liv's ACL; paralysing her would be even better." The video got significant backlash from WWE fans. IWC found remarks from fans offensive and hateful, and fans received considerable backlash.

Liv Morgan reacted to the viral clip of the fan praying for her injury. The former WWE women's champion quoted the clip and said, "Guys, don't be mad at him. He probably pleasures himself in his socks for a living." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Rhea Ripley's Injury Report

On the edition of Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania, Liv Morgan launched an attack on Rhea Ripley backstage and when she shoved her to the door Rhea Ripley injured her shoulder, which got worse. She was forced to drop her WWE Women's championship.

A report by PWInsider revealed that Rhea injured her AC Joint, where the collarbone and shoulder connect. The report, however, suggests that Rhea Ripley won't need surgeries to fix her injury.

She will undergo treatments and medication to recover from her shoulder injury and requires at least three months off. WWE Universe has wished Rhea Ripley a speedy recovery and fans are expecting Rhea Ripley to make her return near Summer Slam 2024.

ALSO READ : Is Liv Morgan Getting Heat For Rhea Ripley’s Injury; Check Out WWE Backstage’s Reaction