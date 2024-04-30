11 best Aashram dialogues as memorable as Bobby Deol’s acting

Back in 2020, filmmaker Prakash Jha made his OTT debut with the action-packed crime web series Aashram. Helmed by Bobby Deol, the series was positively received by cinephiles while some also lauded the writer for penning such impactful best Aashram dialogues that left us thinking over the three epic seasons of the web show.

Let’s take a look at the 11 best Aashram dialogues to revisit this week:

1. “Saup do apna sab. Moh maya, maan, dhan, tan, sad, phir dekho kaisa anand milta hai.”

Aashram revolves around the protagonist, popularly known as Baba Nirala (played by Bobby Deol). While he enjoys the affection and blind faith of scores of people, especially from the weaker sections of society, the conman only intends to fool them and take away all their wealth and become rich and powerful with every passing day.

2. “Kab tak barbad hote rahoge? Jeete ji swarg mein jeene ka mauka mil rha hai.”

By sitting on his throne, he makes his followers dream of a beautiful future by showing them a mirage of things they want to achieve in life. He even claims to have a connection with the afterworld and possesses the ability to transport his beloved followers to heaven.

3. “Vo rahasya hi kya joh itani jaldi pata chal jaye.”

Next up in this list of Aashram famous dialogues is “Vo rahasya hi kya joh itani jaldi pata chal jaye.” Baba Nirala is not oblivious to the crimes that he has been committing in the name of God and his ashram. But even though his intentions are finally seen through by his perfectly manufactured image of a godman, he keeps his calm and pretends that no one can get hold of him through the crowd of his avid followers.

4. “Main aap sab ko moksha ki rah pe le jaunaga. Japnaam! Japnaam!”

In the name of Moksha (Nirvana), the Babaji lures innocent people into his planned crimes. He is supported by another swami, Bhupendra (Bhopa Swami) Singh (played by Chandan Roy Sanyal) who spreads the word about the baba’s magical powers and his kripa that changed the lives of scores of people.

5. “Ek bar jo Aashram aa gya na, U-Turn toh na hai koi.”

In the series, we see how deeply the Baba touches the lives of the people who come to him to seek solutions to their life problems. Initially, he uses his tactics to make the crowd fall for him. Once they become his ardent believer, he uses them in his organized crime, and from there, it’s his way or the highway.

6. “Main updesh nahi, sandesh deta hun, shanti ka.”

Babaji is so perfect with his mannerisms and presentation that with his eyes and play of words, he makes his followers believe that all he does is keep them at peace and spread the same message across the world. This Ashram Bobby Deol dialogue was highly popular.

7. “Humare haath ka paani bhi nahi peene dete yeh log, aage kaise badhne denge.”

Babaji always preyed on people from disadvantaged backgrounds who barely knew about their rights and could be fooled easily. But among them was a smart and educated woman who fought the societal prejudice that made them feel like a nobody until the next political elections.

8. “Aajkal rajaon ki nahi humari chalti hai, humari.”

Not just the lead character, even his supporters and right hand knew that they had the power of the people that could become a catalyst in influencing making decisions in the country. Additionally, when aspiring politicians come to them to seek help, they know that they are the undisputed kings of the kingdom.

9. “Suar ke bachche keechad me khele toh hi theek, sadak pe nachenge aa javenge gaadi ke neeche.”

At one point, the number of followers of the godman increased so much that even big political leaders like incumbent CM Sundar Lal (played by Anil Rastogi) sought his help to win the elections by influencing his blind followers.

10. “Jahan noto se hoti hai kaayde kanoon ki aisi ki taisi, usi ko India me kehte hai democracy.”

Another Ashram dialogue that made the viewer go ‘Sahi kaha’ was this one delivered by a well-known Ashram series character named SI Ujagar Singh (played by Darshan Kumar). Looking at how rich and powerful people like Babaji are exploiting the democracy of the country, the cop lost all hope. But following the orders given by his seniors and intrigued by the clues Dr. Natasha (played by Anupriya Goenka) gave him about a murder, he decided to pursue the case.

11. “Safalta ki kunji kehti hai ki sawaal kam aur kaam jyada karo.”

Prakash Jha's digital debut project comprises three seasons with nearly 28 episodes. The first season of the web show was made available for streaming on MX Player from August 28, 2020.

That’s a wrap for this list of Aashram famous dialogues. For more such interesting content about the entertainment world, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

