Logan Paul Calls Out LeBron James for Wrestling Match After Announcing WWE SummerSlam 2024 Date and Venue

YouTuber turned professional wrestler and current WWE United States Champion Logan Paul announced WWE’s Summer Slam 2024 date and venue. Paul revealed on the recent episode of his podcast Impulsive that WWE wanted him to inform the world about Summer Slam 2024 date and location.



WWE will host Summer Slam 2024 at his hometown, Cleveland, inside Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 3, 2024.



Paul even mentioned they will also host Friday Night SmackDown at Cleveland in Rocket Mortgage Field House Arena a night before SummerSlam 2024 on August 2.

SummerSlam will make its return to Cleveland after 40 years; the last Summer Slam Cleveland host was back in 1996.



Logan Paul further said he wants to bring a lot of celebrity attraction to Summer Slam. He wants to bring his brother Jake Paul, MGK, the Kelce Brothers, and many more.

While talking about his opponent Logan Paul’s co-host, Mike dropped the name of NBA Icon LeBron James, to which Logan Paul said, “I’m probably wrestling LeBron,” indirectly calling out the NBA legend for a cross-over wrestling matchup.

Logan Paul posted a clip of himself revealing his insides about Summer Slam 2024 on Twitter X with the title “Logan Paul vs LeBron?! WWE SummerSlam returns to Cleveland on August 3.”

Logan Paul’s brother, Jake Paul, will be facing legendary boxer Mike Tyson in a boxing match a month before Logan Paul’s Summer Slam event.

Will Logan Paul Compete at WrestleMania 40?

SummerSlam 2024 is months away, and WWE is gearing up to host WrestleMania 40, its biggest annual show. This year's WrestleMania XL looks already spectacular, with major superstars on the match card, including The Rock, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley, and many more.



Logan Paul is WWE's United States Champion. As of now, WWE has not announced his WrestleMania 40 opponent.



It seems like WWE is working on Randy Orton and Logan Paul's feud at Elimination Chamber 2024. Logan Paul coasted Randy Orton's match and ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 40.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Randy Orton attacked Logan Paul and his business partner KSI.



After analyzing Logan Paul's recent booking, WWE will likely book Randy Orton vs. Logan Paul for WrestleMania 40 for the WWE United States Championship.

What's your view on SummerSlam 2024 going to Cleveland? Can Logan Paul be the first professional wrestler to wrestle in a cross-over wrestling match with any celebrity, or can LeBron James make his WWE debut comment below?

