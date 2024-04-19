Logan Paul Responds to Ronda Rousey's Comment on His Better Treatment and Time in WWE ; Details Inside

Former WWE and UFC women's champion Ronda Rousey has revealed details about her WWE run and how she was not happy with her WWE run. A few days back, she even compared herself with Logan Paul, another popular outsider, who had transitioned into professional wrestling.

Ronda Rousey claimed Logan Paul got more attention and time than she was given before going inside the squared circle.

While talking to Steve-O, Ronda Rousey said, "It's not evenly spread. He's (Logan Paul) their next big star, you know? They're rolling out the red carpet. It goes to show that if you give people the time and resources to rehearse, you can do amazing things. It's frustrating that everybody doesn't get that treatment."

"Why isn't this the model? They're doing that with Logan Paul, and he's delivering fantastic performances. Look what you guys can do when you put organization and effort into things! It blows my mind that this billion-dollar company is succeeding despite itself in so many ways."

Logan Paul Reacts On Ronda Rousey's Claims

Logan Paul recently made an appearance on the podcast of his brother BS With Jake Paul, where Jake Paul asked Logan about Ronda Rousey's recent claims about his WWE run.

Logan Paul reacted and said, "I want to approach this from a real mature standpoint because I like Ronda Rousey. What she's done in MMA is incredible; we watched her growing up snapping arms. I have a lot of respect for Ronda Rousey. Every time I've met, it's been very amicable, and so when she's saying that, I don't think it's a personal attack on me by any means."

He further insisted that he doesn't feel she's coming after him, "I feel she's maybe using me as an example to express her dissatisfaction with how she was treated in WWE, but I can't speak on that because I don't know how she was treated. I don't think she is a hater. I think she might be unhappy with how her run in the WWE went. I don't know anything really about that. All I know is how I work right."

