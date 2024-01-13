Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz: Preview, streaming details, injury reports and more

On Saturday, January 13, the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, hosted a Western Conference showdown between the Lakers and Jazz as part of the ongoing 2023-24 NBA season. We analyze this match and provide insights into the Lakers vs. Jazz pick.

The Lakers dominated the Jazz in November with a 131-99 victory, extending their winning streak against Utah to three games. In that matchup, the Lakers were 7.5-point home favorites with a total of 239.0 points.

Following a 127-109 home loss to the Phoenix Suns, the Los Angeles Lakers now hold a season record of 19-20 SU and 16-23 ATS.

Despite recent wins against the Los Angeles Clippers (106-103) and the Toronto Raptors (132-131), the Lakers concluded a five-game stretch on a negative note, suffering their fifth defeat in seven games.

Since their triumph in the In-Season Tournament, the Lakers have encountered significant struggles, currently ranking 24th in adjusted offensive efficiency (112.5 points per 100 possessions) and 11th in adjusted defensive efficiency (114.0).

Additionally, they stand 29th in 3-point rate (35.3) and 21st in turnover percentage (12.8%).

Jazz's Recent Dominance

This preview excludes Friday's games. The Toronto Raptors visited the Utah Jazz on Friday in search of their fourth consecutive victory.

In their last three matchups, the Jazz triumphed over the Philadelphia 76ers 120-109, the Milwaukee Bucks 132-116, and the Denver Nuggets 124-111.

On the previous Wednesday, the Jazz dominated the reigning NBA champions, shooting 55.4% from the field (13-for-33 from deep). Utah outscored Denver 54-40 in the paint, with Jordan Clarkson leading the way with 27 points and nine assists in 33 minutes off the bench.

Lauri Markkanen recorded a double-double with 26 points and 12 rebounds, and Collin Sexton contributed 22 points and four assists.

As of Friday morning, the Jazz were tied with the Lakers for the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference. Utah ranked 19th in adjusted offensive efficiency (114.5) and 22nd in adjusted defensive efficiency (117.6) in the NBA.

Streaming details for Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz

On January 14, 2024, the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz are scheduled to engage in a preseason matchup

Date: January 14, 2024

Time: 02:30 PM (US Eastern Time)

Platforms: The game can be streamed live on

ESPN, NBA League Pass, and Amazon Prime

Injury Reports

Gabe Vincent is out.

Anthony Davis and Christian Wood are probable.

Rui Hachimura is available.

LeBron James (left ankle), Cam Reddish (left knee soreness), and D’Angelo Russell (right knee contusion) are questionable.

There is no available injury report for the Utah Jazz

Head to Head record

The NBA regular season has witnessed 197 games between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz, with the Lakers emerging victorious in 116 matchups and the Jazz securing 81 wins.

Over the last 98 games since 2004, both teams have claimed victory in 49 games each.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz Prediction

Prediction: Los Angeles Lakers 118, Utah Jazz 108.

