‘Excuse My French’: Bucks’ Bobby Portis Shares First Reaction With NBA Insider After Trade Rumors With Grant Williams

As the NBA trade deadline neared, there was buzz about a potential trade involving Bobby Portis and Grant Williams, with the Milwaukee Bucks mulling over swapping Portis for Williams. Despite the trade talks, no deal materialized, and Portis stayed with the Bucks as they prep for the playoffs.

Recently, Portis sat down with the NBA insider, Shams Charania to briefly discuss the whirlwinding trade rumors. Talking to Charania, he said, “When I got hints of it, I’m like, ain’t no way I’m getting traded for…excuse my French, that’s my guy, I love competing against him…but I shouldn’t get traded for Grant Williams. That don’t even sound right.”

Portis has been a key player for the Bucks this season, putting up an average of 13.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. His consistent contributions highlight his importance to the team as they aim for success in the postseason.

The Bucks and Mavericks Were in Talk to Trade Bobby Portis and Grant Williams

The Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks were reportedly engaged in discussions regarding a potential trade involving Bobby Portis and Grant Williams earlier this year.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the two teams have held "exploratory discussions" about swapping these players, although the Bucks have expressed the need for additional players or draft picks to be included in the deal.

This came at a time when both teams have been grappling with recent struggles on the court, with Milwaukee enduring four losses in their past six games, while the Mavericks have slipped in seven of their previous 10 contests.

The potential trade could have signified an attempt by both teams to address their respective challenges and infuse fresh dynamics into their lineups.

For the Bucks, the desire to bolster their defensive capabilities appeared to be a notable consideration in this potential swap. Despite holding the sixth-best record in the NBA at 33-17 at that time, Milwaukee has faced difficulties in guarding opponents, particularly amid a midseason coaching change.

