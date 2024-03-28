‘Man Is a Menace’: Kelly Oubre Jr. Calls Referees ‘Bitches’ After Game-Deciding No Call Costs 76ers Win

Kelly Oubre Jr was fuming after getting a foul at the end of the Philadelphia 76ers' 108-107 loss against the LA Clippers. Oubre had received an open lane to get to the rim at the buzzer but he was fouled by Paul George, and got his shot blocked by Kwahi Leonard.

This made the game change scores and his team lost. He decided to call out the referees on the same. If the whistle had been his way, Oubre could have been at the free-throw line with a chance to make his team win. However, that was not the case after the buzzer went off. Oubre did not leave the chance to lash out at the three referees and said obscene things to them.

What did he say and why?

The NFL Philadelphia 76er Shooting Guard was at his wit's end and said some NSFW things to the referees with no intention of sugarcoating them. He supposedly said, “You’re a bi**, you’re a bi**, you’re a bi**. … your mom’s a bi**, your dad’s a bi**, your grandma’s a bi**.” He said it while pointing at all the officials while coach Nick Nurse was also frustrated with the loss.

The Sixers had a good chance of ending the game with a favourable end, if the buzzer had not gone off, and the foul was not given. The Sixers also had their home court, but could not capitalise on it, and that also took a toll on them emotionally and mentally. The Philadelphia 76ers could have gotten to the seventh with this win but they dropped to 39-34 on the season.

Oubre’s frustration was valid but using obscene words might be seen with mixed emotions by the fans. Meanwhile, he gave this reason for his frustration.

Kelly Oubre Jr gives a reason and fans react

The Sixers were leading by two points, and only 20 seconds were left until the game ended. Kelly Oubre Jr. got called for shooting a foul on Kawhi Leonard. Oubre got the opportunity to win the game for his team twice but was stopped by Kwahi’s defence. He thought he was fouled on both plays but officials did not declare anything and the Sixers lost.

He was livid after that and called names to the officials. His behaviour could get his team in dangerous waters with the organisation. The team might be fined with hefty compensation as a process of penalization for cursing at officials. However, the Sixers forward apologised for his actions in the post-game interview and also said that he would accept the consequences.

The fans reacted with their own comments in the post and one fan said, “the man is a menace.”

Another fan chimed in with, “This man never getting another foul call ever again.”

However one fan also said Oubre should be suspended for his behaviour and penalised.

Do you think the same about the game? How might he be penalised?

