Max Holloway Picks His Next Opponent After UFC 300 Win: Not Ilia Topuria or Alexander Volkanovski

UFC 300 was an absolute stunner, with some of the best matches on the card. But the BMF Championship match between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway was the showstopper. Max Holloway unleashed the dog inside him and showcased his world-class striking against Justin Gaethje.

Blessed was already winning the match with more significant and clean strikes than Justin Gaethje. The last 10 seconds of the fight are now cemented as one of the greatest endings of all time.

In the last ten seconds of the fifth round, Max Holloway summoned Justin Gaethje for a dogfight. Both fighters started to unload blind strikes at each other, and one of Holloway's punches clipped Justin Gaethje's face.

The punch sent Justin into the shadow realms, and he was knocked out in the last two seconds of the fifth round. The crowd went wild after witnessing one of the best endings in UFC history, and Max Holloway defined the true meaning of BMF champion.

KHON2 News recently interviewed Max Holloway. The interviewer asked Max Holloway if he would have the power to book matches and who he would pick next as his opponent after his fantastic victory against Justin Gaethje.

Holloway expressed, "It'd be hard not to say, with it finally getting announced that he's actually fighting, Conor McGregor 2 to run it back. That's the hugest fight. It's looking like it's gonna be Topuria next."

Max Holloway MMA Record

Fight - Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier

Time - UFC 143: Diaz vs. Condit, Feb. 4, 2012

Loss

Fight - Max Holloway vs. Pat Schilling

Time - The Ultimate Fighter: Live Finale, Jun. 1, 2012

Win

Fight - Max Holloway vs. Justin Lawrence

Time - UFC 150: Henderson vs. Edgar II, Aug. 11, 2012

Win

Fight - Max Holloway vs. Leonard Garcia

Time - UFC 155: Dos Santos vs. Velasquez II, Dec. 29, 2012

Win

Fight - Max Holloway vs. Dennis Bermudez

Time - UFC 160: Velasquez vs. Silva 2, May. 25, 2013

Loss

Fight - Max Holloway vs. Conor McGregor

Time - UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs. Sonnen, Aug. 17, 2013

Loss

Fight - Max Holloway vs. Will Chope

Time - UFC Fight Night: Saffiedine vs. Lim, Jan. 4, 2014

Win

Fight - Max Holloway vs. Andre Fili

Time - UFC 172: Jones vs. Teixeira, Apr. 26, 2014

Win

Fight - Max Holloway vs. Clay Collard

Time - UFC Fight Night: Henderson vs. Dos Anjos, Aug. 23, 2014

Win

Fight - Max Holloway vs. Akira Corassani

Time - UFC Fight Night: Nelson vs. Story, Oct. 4, 2014

Win

Fight - Max Holloway vs. Cole Miller

Time - UFC Fight Night: Henderson vs. Thatch, Feb. 14, 2015

Win

Fight - Max Holloway vs. Cub Swanson

Time - UFC on FOX: Machida vs. Rockhold, Apr. 18, 2015

Win

Fight - Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira

Time - UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Oliveira, Aug. 23, 2015

Win

Fight - Max Holloway vs. Jeremy Stephens

Time - UFC 194: Aldo vs. McGregor, Dec. 12, 2015

Win

Fight - Max Holloway vs. Ricardo Lamas

Time - UFC 199: Rockhold vs. Bisping 2, Jun. 4, 2016

Win

Fight - Max Holloway vs. Anthony Pettis

Time - UFC 206: Holloway vs. Pettis, Dec. 10, 2016

Win

Fight - Max Holloway vs. Jose Aldo

Time - UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway, Jun. 3, 2017

Win

Fight - Max Holloway vs. Jose Aldo

Time - UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2, Dec. 2, 2017

Win

Fight - Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega

Time - UFC 231: Holloway vs. Ortega, Dec. 8, 2018

Win

Fight - Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier

Time - UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier 2, Apr. 13, 2019

Loss

Fight - Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar

Time - UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar, Jul. 27, 2019

Win

Fight - Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Time - UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington, Dec. 14, 2019

Loss

Fight - Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Time - UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal, Jul. 11, 2020

Loss

Fight - Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar

Time - UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar, Jan. 16, 2021

Win

Fight - Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez

Time - UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez, Nov. 13, 2021

Win

Fight - Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Time - UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier, Jul. 2, 2022

Loss

Fight - Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen

Time - UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen, Apr. 15, 2023

Win

Fight - Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung

Time - UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie, Aug. 26, 2023

Win

Fight - Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje

Time - UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill, Apr. 13, 2024

Win

