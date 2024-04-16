Max Holloway Picks His Next Opponent After UFC 300 Win: Not Ilia Topuria or Alexander Volkanovski
Max Holloway, the BMF Champion, has chosen a former champion as his next opponent instead of Ilia Topuria or Alexander Volkanovski.
UFC 300 was an absolute stunner, with some of the best matches on the card. But the BMF Championship match between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway was the showstopper. Max Holloway unleashed the dog inside him and showcased his world-class striking against Justin Gaethje.
Blessed was already winning the match with more significant and clean strikes than Justin Gaethje. The last 10 seconds of the fight are now cemented as one of the greatest endings of all time.
In the last ten seconds of the fifth round, Max Holloway summoned Justin Gaethje for a dogfight. Both fighters started to unload blind strikes at each other, and one of Holloway's punches clipped Justin Gaethje's face.
The punch sent Justin into the shadow realms, and he was knocked out in the last two seconds of the fifth round. The crowd went wild after witnessing one of the best endings in UFC history, and Max Holloway defined the true meaning of BMF champion.
KHON2 News recently interviewed Max Holloway. The interviewer asked Max Holloway if he would have the power to book matches and who he would pick next as his opponent after his fantastic victory against Justin Gaethje.
Holloway expressed, "It'd be hard not to say, with it finally getting announced that he's actually fighting, Conor McGregor 2 to run it back. That's the hugest fight. It's looking like it's gonna be Topuria next."
Max Holloway MMA Record
Fight - Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier
Time - UFC 143: Diaz vs. Condit, Feb. 4, 2012
Loss
Fight - Max Holloway vs. Pat Schilling
Time - The Ultimate Fighter: Live Finale, Jun. 1, 2012
Win
Fight - Max Holloway vs. Justin Lawrence
Time - UFC 150: Henderson vs. Edgar II, Aug. 11, 2012
Win
Fight - Max Holloway vs. Leonard Garcia
Time - UFC 155: Dos Santos vs. Velasquez II, Dec. 29, 2012
Win
Fight - Max Holloway vs. Dennis Bermudez
Time - UFC 160: Velasquez vs. Silva 2, May. 25, 2013
Loss
Fight - Max Holloway vs. Conor McGregor
Time - UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs. Sonnen, Aug. 17, 2013
Loss
Fight - Max Holloway vs. Will Chope
Time - UFC Fight Night: Saffiedine vs. Lim, Jan. 4, 2014
Win
Fight - Max Holloway vs. Andre Fili
Time - UFC 172: Jones vs. Teixeira, Apr. 26, 2014
Win
Fight - Max Holloway vs. Clay Collard
Time - UFC Fight Night: Henderson vs. Dos Anjos, Aug. 23, 2014
Win
Fight - Max Holloway vs. Akira Corassani
Time - UFC Fight Night: Nelson vs. Story, Oct. 4, 2014
Win
Fight - Max Holloway vs. Cole Miller
Time - UFC Fight Night: Henderson vs. Thatch, Feb. 14, 2015
Win
Fight - Max Holloway vs. Cub Swanson
Time - UFC on FOX: Machida vs. Rockhold, Apr. 18, 2015
Win
Fight - Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira
Time - UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Oliveira, Aug. 23, 2015
Win
Fight - Max Holloway vs. Jeremy Stephens
Time - UFC 194: Aldo vs. McGregor, Dec. 12, 2015
Win
Fight - Max Holloway vs. Ricardo Lamas
Time - UFC 199: Rockhold vs. Bisping 2, Jun. 4, 2016
Win
Fight - Max Holloway vs. Anthony Pettis
Time - UFC 206: Holloway vs. Pettis, Dec. 10, 2016
Win
Fight - Max Holloway vs. Jose Aldo
Time - UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway, Jun. 3, 2017
Win
Fight - Max Holloway vs. Jose Aldo
Time - UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2, Dec. 2, 2017
Win
Fight - Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega
Time - UFC 231: Holloway vs. Ortega, Dec. 8, 2018
Win
Fight - Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier
Time - UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier 2, Apr. 13, 2019
Loss
Fight - Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar
Time - UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar, Jul. 27, 2019
Win
Fight - Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski
Time - UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington, Dec. 14, 2019
Loss
Fight - Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski
Time - UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal, Jul. 11, 2020
Loss
Fight - Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar
Time - UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar, Jan. 16, 2021
Win
Fight - Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez
Time - UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez, Nov. 13, 2021
Win
Fight - Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski
Time - UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier, Jul. 2, 2022
Loss
Fight - Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen
Time - UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen, Apr. 15, 2023
Win
Fight - Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung
Time - UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie, Aug. 26, 2023
Win
Fight - Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje
Time - UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill, Apr. 13, 2024
Win
