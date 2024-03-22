‘He Looks So… Pedestrian’: Resurfaced Pic of The Rock With Hair and No Muscles Leaves Internet in Stitches

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is a highly discussed name these days. From his heel character in WWE to his recent Hollywood projects, The Rock is garnering attention on social media. And much more than that, his promos are hitting the news as well.

So, amid all of this, a vintage photo of The Rock, which might be perhaps a decade old, has resurfaced on the internet leaving the fans gobsmacked. The Rock in that picture can be seen looking extremely skinny with some hair on his head, which hasn’t been the case for him in the last 15 years.

Fans React on The Rock’s photo

For some fans, the picture wasn’t as believable as they thought, and many assumed it was an AI-generated photo. But that’s not the case. The photo wasn’t AI generated and was a photo from 2006, when The Rock had indeed lost some weight, and also had hair.

“What’s crazy is he’s not really skinny here. He’s just so jacked now this makes him look frail lol,” one fan wrote. Another fan wrote, “He looks so… pedestrian ?” A third said, “Dwyane "The Guy" Johnson.” A fourth said, “This is definitely AI”. A fifth fan remarked, “Lol people got me laughing, calling this AI and that he isn't skinny.

Why doesn't The Rock have Hair on his head?

The Rock hasn’t been seen with hair on his head, in the last decade or so. However, the reason for his baldness is not his genetics but because it was his choice to be so. The Rock himself cleared this in a post on X in 2017.

He said, “ I'm not bald because I went bald. I'm bald because my hair is a cross between an afro and hair from a Lama's ball sac.”

His tweet got several reactions from the fans. One fan had said, “Hahahaha I love you Dwayne.” Another wrote, “Oh great. Now I have to google a llama's ball sack.” A third wrote, “Your hair looks awesome here, what are you talking about.”

The Rock returned to WWE in 2024, and in just a few days from now, he will have an in-ring tag team match with his cousin Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. The Great One is returning to the ring, after nearly 10 years.

