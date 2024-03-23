'Volk Did Enough Work to Earn Direct Rematch': Max Holloway Defends His Position Regarding Justin Gaethje Fight

UFC Featherweight contender Max Holloway is one of the best fighters in his division. With a record of 25 wins and 7 losses, Holloway, also known as Blessed, has earned a reputation as a formidable contender on the roster.

At the upcoming UFC 300, the Hawaiian contender is set to take on Justin Gaethje for the ‘BMF’ Belt. Both fighters look ready and locked in to engage in warfare for their anticipated victory for the ‘Bad MotherF*****’ Belt.

Max Holloway on his decision to take Justin Gaethje fight instead of winner for Volkanovski vs Topuria

UFC 298, held in Honda Centre, California, was an electrifying event. It was headlined by featherweight contender Ilia Topuria vs. Alexander Volkanovski for the championship title.

Although the Australian fighter showed resistance throughout the fight, Ilia Topuria defeated Alexander Volkanovski via TKO in the second round, earning the featherweight title.

Fellow featherweight fighter Max Holloway was rumored to fight the winner of UFC 298. However, Blessed failed to stand by as he grabbed the opportunity to fight Justin Gaethje in the lightweight division for the BMF belt.

Recently, on his YouTube channel, the Hawaiian fighter explained his decision. “If Topuria was to beat Volk in any way, Volk gets a direct rematch. Volk did enough work to earn himself a direct rematch,” said Holloway.

Although the fight ended in a knockout, the 32-year-old contender stated Volkanovski worthy of a rematch against Topuria due to the supposed ‘enough work’ he had done.

Holloway also went on to provide his thoughts on his upcoming Justin Gaethje fight. The Hawaiian contender explained his reasoning for accepting the fight against The Highlight.

“With the Gaethje situation, who knew that Charles [Oliveira] was gonna get a bad cut. And Islam [Makhachev] couldn’t turn around and fight. I would have made the Islam fight in February against Justin,” claimed Max Holloway.

The 32-year-old fighter discusses Brazilian contender Charles Oliveira’s unfortunate injury that prevented him from stepping into the octagon.

Max Holloway has fought Volkanovski three times in the octagon. However, he suffered a loss in the trilogy. Although many fans claim Topuria’s complete domination of Volkanovski does not assure an immediate rematch, Holloway seems to disagree.

Max Holloway demands UFC for Floral Shorts in his next bout

For his upcoming bout against Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway demands the UFC to provide him with floral-designed shorts. On his YouTube channel, the 32-year-old fighter discussed his desire to wear floral shorts and explained the reasons why in detail.

“I think the UFC can still give me my floral shorts,” claimed Holloway. The Hawaiian fighter has also previously stated his need to sport floral shorts for his bouts. Although there are a variety of colored pants, the UFC does not have a florally designed pair of shorts.

“I believe that we’re gonna get a floral short soon. We’re seeing people with Purple, Pink. Give me my damn Floral. The people want it,” claimed Max Holloway.

Further along the video, Holloway also spoke about his upcoming ventures and thoughts on his eagerly anticipated Justin Gaethje fight.

The Hawaiian contender’s previous bout was almost a year ago. Blessed fought and emerged victorious against Chan Sung Jung for UFC: Fight Night in August 2023. Fans are excited to witness the performance he promised to deliver at UFC 300.

