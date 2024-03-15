Former UFC Champion Mark Coleman Speaks From Hospital Bed After Saving Parents From Burning; Find Out What He Said

UFC fighters are known for their toughness and resilience and Mark Coleman just proved it right. The UFC Hall of Famer has won over death and finally opened his eyes after fighting for his life in a hospital bed, where he was airlifted from his home in Toledo, Ohio.

The 59-year-old fighter’s house caught massive fire on Tuesday morning, and Coleman was suddenly awakened by the loud barks of his dog, Hammer. He rushed to pull his parents from the house, and the third time went for his dog and passed out after smoke filled his lungs. His dog, Hammer tragically passed away and he was airlifted to hospital by the fire department.

His condition was very serious, and his daughter Morgan had said that her father was “battling for his life.” Thankfully now, the UFC legend has responded after nearly 48 hours, and the first thing he said after waking up was, “I am the luckiest man in the world. I swear to God I am so lucky.”

Coleman broke into tears, as his daughters also hugged him while crying along with their father. Coleman was sobbing as he recounted the fire that almost burned down his house and the fact that his dog, Hammer, passed away in the tragic fire incident.

‘Mark, one of the toughest individuals’

Coleman’s friend and fellow UFC fighter, Wes Sims shared an update on his health in a Facebook post. He said that he knows Mark very well, and if he would talk he’d say to film this entire thing, as he is now going viral.

Sims contended that Coleman is perhaps the toughest guy created by God and only a movie could justify his sacrifices at this point. “I know Mark, if he could talk he’d say, ‘Film this shit Wes, we are going viral!’” he exclaimed. He further said, ““I swear to GOD – he’s one of the toughest individuals ever created, being through so much a movie at this point could not give his life work justice !.”

Photos of Coleman’s house were uploaded on social media by MMA writer Jonathan Sweden, which showed that his house was completely charred and everything was destroyed. Fans across the world extended their support for Coleman and applauded his courage in saving his family at the last moment.

