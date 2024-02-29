Who Is George Russell's Girlfriend? Meet Carmen Montero Mundt

British racing driver George Russell currently represents Mercedes in Formula One. After racing for Williams from 2019 to 2021, Russell initiated his racing career with karting, where he won the 2012 CIK-FIA European KF3 Championship.

Russell, the renowned double champion of the CIK-FIA European Championship in karting, embarked on his open-wheel journey in 2014.

Participating in both the BRDC Formula 4 Championship - where he emerged as the champion - and the Formula Renault 2.0 Alps Championship marked this transition.

His commendable performance landed him a nomination for the British Racing Drivers’ Club SuperStars, paving his way into the FIA Formula 3 European Championship with Carlin in 2015.

Here, Russell marked a victory in his second start and finished sixth overall, just a spot behind his fellow rookie and future F1 competitor Charles Leclerc.

Off the track, Russell has been dating Carmen Montero Mundt since 2020. Carmen, a London-based investment fund employee, graduated in 2021 from the University of Westminster with a degree in Business Management and Finance.

Who Is George Russell's Girlfriend?

Carmen is presently employed as an investor relations associate at an investment company with credentials in asset allocation and risk management.

Famed for her intellect, attractiveness, and commitment to George, Carmen often graces the F1 paddock with her presence in support of him.

However, she keeps a relatively low key during racing weekends to allow George to concentrate on his driving responsibilities.

What is Carmen Montero Mundt’s Age?

Her life, travels, and moments with George Russell often feature on her active Instagram. Since the start of their relationship in 2020, Carmen and George consistently show up to support each other at various events and races.

How did George Russell meet Carmen Montero Mundt?

In 2020, George Russell encountered Carmen Montero Mundt in London via a common friend. Carmen, a Spanish native who relocated to London when she was 18, services an investment firm.

Their romance became common knowledge during the Tuscan Grand Prix in 2020, and the two have remained a couple ever since, often making public various shared vacation moments and mutual event support.

Carmen tends to keep her private life to herself but she does have an active social media life, where she periodically updates about her relationship with George.

The couple is frequently spotted together at F1 races, Carmen is often seen cheering George on during his races and posting about their collective exploits on social media.

Their bond seems solid, marked by George's expressed admiration for Carmen's accomplishments, such as her involvement in a cross-country cycling challenge.

What does George Russell's Girlfriend do for a living?

Carmen is adept at financial planning, managing wealth, and planning taxes on inheritance.

Russell and Mundt's Extracurricular Adventures

In their leisure time, the duo is often spotted out and about. Russell and Mundt made a public appearance a year into their relationship, attending the premiere of James Bond's No Time To Die at the Royal Albert Hall in London in September 2021.

Fast-forwarding a couple of years to April 2023, photographs captured the couple at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters in Monaco, enjoying a match of Novak Djokovic while joining the exuberant crowd.

Again, in July 2023, they painted the town red at Wimbledon, where the F1 driver, Russell, engaged in several interviews while also seizing photo opportunities with his girlfriend Mundt.

Carmen Montero Mundt enjoys traveling with George Russell

Carmen often makes a trip to the F1 paddock to cheer for George Russell and the Mercedes F1 team, and she loves to capture these moments on Instagram.

Despite how exhausting and time-consuming travel can be, Carmen relishes the time spent with George and enthusiastically supports his career.

Carmen, persistent and committed, continues to adhere to her responsibilities in an investment fund in London, in spite of the rigorous travel schedules of an F1 driver.

The pair, known for their discreet relationship on social media, are often referred to as the "ultimate couple goals."

Does Carmen Montero Mundt visit the F1 paddock?

She Supports Russell’s Career

Has Carmen Montero Described George Russell as Supportive?

George Russell has praised Carmen Montero for her supportive nature. In an interview, he mentioned that Carmen consistently stands by him, sharing their values and interests, which greatly facilitates their relationship.

Throughout his racing career, Carmen has been a steadfast supporter, frequently seen cheering for him at his races.

Who Is George Russell's Ex-Girlfriend?

Seychelle de Vries, the sister of Nyck de Vries, a former Formula 2 driver now competing in Formula E, was previously in a relationship with George Russell, the Formula 1 driver.

They met while he was competing in the Formula 2 championship, which he won in 2018, and dated for a few years before separating around 2020.

Despite being associated with Russell and her brother Nyck de Vries, who is now driving for AlphaTauri in F1, Seychelle is known for maintaining a low profile regarding her private life.

