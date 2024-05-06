Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode: The Episode starts with Ruhi telling Armaan not to think from his heart when it comes to dealing with Abhira. She tries to turn him against Abhira, calling her a gold digger. On the other hand, Madhav tells Abhira that he knows her well, and even uttering such rude words like she is a gold digger is causing her pain. Madhav asks her to be careful in whatever she plans to do next.

Armaan tells Ruhi he won’t let Abhira come between his parents this time. He says this is the first time he has seen Dadisa bowing down before someone, and he can’t do anything.

In Abhira's room, she tells herself that she will make Maa and Papa's relationship strong by any means in the next three months. Ruhi throws Abhira's bags into the room. The two start arguing, and Ruhi reminds her she will be gone in three months. Abhira says that even for three months, Armaan is her husband. Ruhi says it is her husband who has asked her to get his stuff out of Abhira's bedroom and move to the guest room.

Armaan checks his phone and finds out the charging point is not working. He thinks to herself that he can tolerate Abhira for three more months to save his mom and dad’s marriage. Abhira finds a drawer full of Armaan’s underwear. She goes to the guest room to drop them thinking Armaan is at the office. She turns back to see Armaan removing his tee shirt and screams. They argue over why Abhira was there, and Armaan says that he asked Ruhi to bring his clothes and that Ruhi could not make a mistake.

As Abhira tries to leave, she finds the door locked. They start arguing, as Armaan says the door has been jammed ever since Abhira removed it in the first place when Krish was there. Abhira says that Armaan believes everything went wrong in his life because of Abhira, which is not true, but she will be the reason why everything in his life gets fixed.

All the family members discuss Abhira’s return to the house. Kajal says she doesn’t support Kaveri in this and questions her decision. Sanjay also agrees with her. Madhav takes Abhira’s side. Armaan calls for help, and Abhira brings a screwdriver to remove the hinges. The two argue again, and Armaan asks her motive behind returning to the house. Abhira says she is a gold digger.

Armaan says he knows her well, she can be anything, but a gold digger. Abhira says she wants to fix everything between Madhav and Vidya. Armaan warns her to stay away from them. Meanwhile, Vidya comes wearing a white saree without sindoor and jewelry. Everyone gets shocked. She says her and Madhav’s relationship was never real, and Madhav tried to get rid of the relationship, and she got rid of all signs of it. They argue over Armaan and Abhira.

Abhira manages to open the latch of the door, but as she and Armaan argue, it falls over her head. Armaan holds her and screams her name. Hearing this, Kaveri says Abhira must have done something again. They rush to the guest room.

The family members see Armaan carrying Abhira to the bed and taking care of her. He asks Madhav to call the doctor. Ruhi tries to get in, but Manisha stops her, saying she will hurt herself. The doctor comes and says Abhira will be fine. Abhir utters Armaan’s name. He holds her hand and says that he is right beside her. Ruhi gets upset seeing this. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

