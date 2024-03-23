Michael Jordan Used PEDs Not LeBron James; Gilbert Arenas Suggests Amid Lakers Star’s Steroid Use Allegations

previously revealed a lot of news about the basketball industry. He does not shy away from making controversial statements, and he did so again recently. During a recent episode of Gil's Arena, he implied that Michael Jordan supposedly used PEDs.

He implied that the 40-year-old was not tired even when the others were exhausted while playing three rounds of 18 holes of golf. Let’s see the details of what he said about this.

Did Jordan use PEDs?

"We played three rounds of 18 holes of golf in the day and then Jordan came out and gave us 5,” Arenas said. “I'm tired as hell but Jordan wasn't... There are six tests now, there was one test back then. So, all the players that were playing 82 games every year, oh, walking through the NBA season all those players... If you just wanna gonna go there, there was a lot of players playing 82 games period.” Arenas added.

Arenas also brought up the fact that Jordan played 82 games as a 40-year-old despite not having a lifestyle surrounded by fitness. According to him, the basketball legend smokes cigars, drinks, and also gambles. He stated that he found it odd that no one in the NBA was caught red-handed despite the league having a problem with PEDs since the 1980s.

Now he is not the only one who has been accused of such instances and even Lebron James was accused of using PEDs.

According to Kevin Garnett, LeBron James was on “new juice.”

While he was discussing the topic of ste**ds with Paul Pierce on an episode of KG Certified, the Hall of Famer declared that Lebron James was using ste**ds. “His dad on that BALCO, he on that new juice,” Garnett said.

This word was thrown around casually during the podcast but this is not the first time that James has been accused of using PEDs. Even so, he has never failed a drug test during his 21-year career in the NBA. However, in 2023 some documents were discovered that linked the King's associates to the Biogenesis scandal. For the unversed, the Biogenesis scandal included a clinic in Miami Florida run by cocaine-addict Anthony Bosch. He was supplying athletes, especially Baseball players with PEDs.

These kinds of claims have been raised against Jordan now and Arenas has come up with pretty serious accusations here. Will Michael Jordan ever address these? What do you think?

