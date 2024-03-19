Has Gilbert Arenas Advised Instagram Models and Adult Entertainers to Earn $60,000 a Month by Having S*x with NBA Players?

Gilbert Arenas, one of basketball's most diverse scorers and shooters, experienced a significant career shift after a severe controversy.

Currently, the NBA point guard is advising Instagram models and those involved in adult entertainment on how to earn up to $60,000 a month by engaging in relationships with various NBA players.

On his show 'No Chill Gil', Arenas presented this advice to women aged 18 to 35 as a strategic plan for monetary gain. He suggested, "If you engage with three to four guys a year, treat it like a business. Find some NBA players, engage with three."

Arenas added, "Consider this, an NBA player will offer at least five thousand dollars a month. So, if you have three such players, that's $15,000. That's the minimum."

Further enhancing his idea, he used players like James Harden and Paul George as examples, suggesting figures like 10 or 20 thousand dollars a month. He concluded, "With these guys, you can make about 60 grand a month. What other profession or education, between the ages of 20 and 35, will offer you 60 grand a month?"

Essentially, Arenas is hinting at a business strategy that he might be considering himself. Considering his contacts within the league, he could facilitate such relationships for profit.

Gilbert Arenas Shows Preference for Saucy Santana's Twerking Over Megan Thee Stallion's

Over the past weekend, Gilbert Arenas straightforwardly stated his preference for Saucy Santana's twerking abilities over the famed twerker, Megan Thee Stallion.

Gilbert Arenas hosted an episode of his podcast, "No Chill with Gilbert Arenas," featuring his past colleague Nick Young as the guest. As they conversed about the "College Hill" series filming, Young mentioned his dear friend and cast member, Santana.

For those unaware, Santana is a proudly open gay rapper. Irrespective of Young's attempt to restrain Arenas, the podcast host proceeded to utter a few disparaging remarks concerning Santana's sexuality and his rap legitimacy.

But Arenas didn't stop there; he even ridiculed Young's relationship with Santana and scorned the rapper. His comments were unquestionably homophobic and offensive to Santana, who was irate at the podcaster's response.

Yet, it appears that Arenas hasn't reflected on his past actions. The retired player repeated offensive comments directed at Santana, in the podcast's recent live episode. On this occasion, Arenas derided the rapper's sexuality further. Upon discussing the controversy, he oddly equated Santana with rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

