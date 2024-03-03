LeBron James Milestone: LA Lakers Star Becomes the First Player to Score 40000 Points in NBA

40000 points in the NBA. Yes. You heard it right. The moment finally arrived for LeBron James as he scored his ninth point of the night against the Denver Nuggets. King James is the first player in the NBA's history to reach this milestone.

It’s fair to say that the fans waited for this moment with the same enthusiasm as the King. James was on fire in the last game against the Washington Wizards and scored 31 points.

How did James reach the milestone?

It started slowly for the King in the game as he took more than 5 minutes to score his first bucket of the game. However, he backed it up with a three-pointer a minute later before taking the first break in the game around the ninth minute.

The seventh point of the game arrived instantly for James in the second quarter through a layup on which he was fouled but he couldn’t make the free point. However, he scored his ninth point with a driving layup to get a standing ovation from the crowd at the Crypto.com Arena.

A record never to be broken?

It’s always said in sports that never say never but, in this case, it will be very difficult not to use this phrase. The King has played in 21 NBA seasons with minimal injuries and has been an All-Star 20 times during that time.

When we talk about the disparity of scorers, the second-highest active scorer right now is Kevin Durant, and he is almost 11000 points behind LeBron.

Lakers on an upward trajectory?

Despite having an uneven start to the season, the Lakers have established a respectable foundation in their quest to qualify for the playoffs this year. They did make it to the Western Conference finals the previous year, but tonight's opponents easily defeated them.

The Lakers have started the game well and now that LeBron’s record is out of the way, they will be hoping that they can end the night with a win and make a statement to the rest of the league. Both James and Davis will be hoping for some revenge after their disappointment last season.

