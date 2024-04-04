Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Validates Hilarious Allen Iverson Shoes Story by Lil Bow Wow

Michael Jordan's stories are endless and always manage to impress everyone. The greatest basketball player of all time was a fierce competitor both on and off the court. Rapper Lil Bow Wow recently recounted a tale of visiting Jordan's home while sporting his Allen Iverson shoes.

Lil Bow Wow, also known as Shad Moss, admits to being an Allen Iverson fan. As seen in his early years, he was frequently seen with cornrows, loose clothing, and Reeboks—more especially, Allen Iverson sneakers.



There were wildfire rumors that Michael Jordan had thrown out Lil Bow Wow's Allen Iverson sneakers when he visited his house years ago. The rapper has already acknowledged that the story about his Allen Iverson sneakers was real.



Bow Wow recalled that hilarious incident at Mike's house during his recent guest appearance on The Underground Lounge podcast, which is hosted by Spank Horton and former NBA player Lou Williams.

What did Bow Wow say?

"So every scream tour, when I would go to Chicago, I would stay at the house. I come through the gate, Marcus is like, " Bro... why the f*** are you wearing Reeboks in this house? You know my dad is gonna see that s*** and wild out."

"It was A.I. The braids. The tats. Chuck is it for me. I wake up the next morning, get up... (Michael asks) "Whose are these?" Marcus' dad took those ... If you watch the documentary, you know who John Michael is. Old dude with white hair, that was next to Mike."

"John Michael... what size? Pshh. Bop. Put them on. I ain't never seen them Iversons to that day. Them m**** f****** is gone."

What did Marcus Jordan post?

Marcus Jordan shared the video again on Instagram Stories, adding the comment, "No lies told," along with a few laughing emojis and a "100" sticker in response.

