Michael Phelps Reacts to Caitlin Clark's Mobile Screensaver of his Swimming Photo

Iowa star Caitlin Clark is the talk of the nation. Clark is having a career season and is unstoppable. Before Friday's Final Four matchup against UConn, the elite college player unveiled her phone screensaver, which featured an image of another "G.O.A.T."—Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps.

Michael Phelps needs no introduction as his legendary status in the world of swimming has been there for years. The photo in the screensaver was of Phelps swimming. Phelps acting as a motivator for Clarke isn’t surprising as both athletes are generational talents.

How did Phelps respond?

The legendary swimmer was overjoyed to learn that Iowa standout Caitlin Clark had a photo of him as her phone wallpaper. Soon after the NCAA's official March Madness social media account uploaded the video, Phelps saw it and sent a message to the legendary college basketball player.

Phelps replied that he was "Honored!!! This is so cool!!"

Phelps is no stranger to records

Phelps is aware of what it's like to hold numerous records in a particular sport. The swimmer currently holds the records for most Olympic gold medals (23), most medals won in individual competitions (13), and most medals won in a single game (eight) from the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

It's easy to understand why Clark would look up to the 23-time gold medalist at the Olympics. Not only is he the greatest swimmer of all time, but he's also one of the most accomplished athletes of all time.

Clark is on her way to greatness

This season is turning out to be a historic one for Caitlin Clarke as the Iowa star recently became the NCAA Division I all-time top scorer, Iowa's all-time women's leading scorer, and the Big Ten's all-time women's leader in assists and points.

In the same way that Phelps inspires her, it probably won't be long before Clark is adorning the cell phones of countless younger athletes.

