Mike Tyson Drops Sparring Footage and Sends Warning to Jake Paul Ahead of Their Boxing Match

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is preparing to return to boxing for the second time this year. But this time, he will face one of the biggest names in the history of sport, former heavyweight boxing champion Iron Mike Tyson.

The exhibition cross-over fight between "The Problem Child" Jake Paul and legendary former boxing champion Iron Mike Tyson will occur on July 20, 2024, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The event will be streamed worldwide for free on Netflix for its subscribers.

Three months before their boxing match, Mike Tyson dropped sparring footage showcasing his hitting speed and intense training, warning Jake Paul. Tyson quoted the tweet, "Can't wait for this to be Jake."

Mike Tyson last entered the boxing ring in 2020 in an exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr. on the same card as Jake Paul, who fought as an undercard. Iron Tyson boasts an impressive boxing record of 50 wins and only six losses in his professional boxing career, with 44 wins out of 50 coming via knockout.

On the other hand, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is relatively fresh to the sport and has an impressive record of nine wins and only one loss in his professional boxing career. Paul kicked off 2024 by fighting Ryan Bourland, securing a first-round knockout.

Mike Tyson's Net Worth

According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, the estimated net worth of the former undisputed heavyweight boxing champion Iron Mike Tyson is $10 million. Mike Tyson is one of the biggest combat sports stars of all time.

As per a report, Mike Tyson had a net worth of $300 million at the peak of his career. However, his prominent name, Mike Tyson, was also his most significant trouble, as some bad decisions led to him almost going bankrupt.

While discussing his financial struggles in 2010, Mike Tyson once said in an interview, "I'm destitute and broke. But I have an awesome life. I have an awesome wife who cares about me. I'm broke. I had a lot of fun. It's going broke just happened. I'm very grateful. I don't deserve to have the wife that I have; I don't deserve the kids that I have, but I do, and I'm very grateful."

