Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report: Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Play Against Memphis Grizzlies Tonight? Deets Inside

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Milwaukee Bucks are set for their final face-off this season. The Grizzlies surprised everyone with a close 113-110 triumph over the Bucks last February, marking their fourth consecutive win over them.

Unlike the last game, which took place in Tennessee, this match will kick off at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum, at 8:10 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. This will be the second back-to-back home game for the Bucks.

Currently holding a comfortable position as the Eastern Conference's second seed, the Bucks are navigating a critical phase of the regular season.

Despite the season's ups and downs, the Bucks, with the NBA's fifth-highest offensive rating, pose a formidable threat to all teams.

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Play Against Memphis Grizzlies Tonight?

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who previously secured 35 points against the Washington Wizards, is anticipated to perform against the Memphis Grizzlies. On average, Antetokounmpo has been accruing 30.8 points and 11.5 rebounds, while Damian Lillard trails with an average of 24.4 points and 4.4 rebounds.

Ranking fourth in points per game and true shooting percentage, the Bucks owe their success, in large part, to their NBA-leading rim efficiency. With the highest number of free throw attempts per game and ranking sixth in turnover percentage, the Bucks are a force to reckon with. Even though the team ranks 27th in offensive rebounding percentage, their scoring prowess remains unmatched.

Injury Report

Milwaukee Bucks

Out

Patrick Beverley (ankle)

Damian Lillard (groin)

Jaylin Galloway (ankle)

Probable

John Konchar (heel)

Out

Yuta Watanabe (personal)

Vince Williams Jr. (knee)

Desmond Bane (back)

Marcus Smart (finger)

Derrick Rose (groin/ back)

Ziaire Williams (hip)

Ja Morant (right shoulder)

When And Where To Watch

Game Day: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Arena: Fiserv Forum

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Live Stream: Fubo (Watch for free)

