The Last Dance Director Jason Hehir Reveals Real Reason Why LeBron James Was Not in Michael Jordan's Documentary

The 10-part documentary series "The Last Dance" offers a deep dive into the dynasty of the Chicago Bulls. Its primary focus is on the final championship season, 1997-98, throughout Michael Jordan's time with the team.

The documentary showcases unseen footage from the said season, contains interviews with more than 100 individuals associated with the team, and delves into various facets of the Jordan phenomenon.

It unravels his distinctive leadership style, team, and relentless pursuit of basketball excellence.

Hehir, the director of "The Last Dance," while appearing on The Bill Simmons Podcast, elucidated why LeBron James doesn't feature in the documentary.

Hehir made it clear that he wasn't interested in having a conversation on this issue. "Once you open that door, you will inevitably have that conversation.

If individuals at a bar want to reference 'The Last Dance' during their GOAT discussions, that's great. But asking LeBron James about it is pointless. We can predict his answer's admiration for Jordan, his choice of jersey number 23, the influence of Jordan on his youth, and even his fondness for Jordan's shoes. In reality, there won't be any surprises," explained Hehir.

Hehir further clarified that the objective was to stay within time in the 1990s. With LeBron James not being part of that epoch, there was no real merit or relevance to include him in the documentary, especially since his responses were predictable and he wasn't playing in the league during that particular 1997-98 season.

The Last Dance's Impact on Jordan's Legacy and LeBron's Absence

The absence of LeBron in the documentary didn't diminish its success in any way. It was a tremendous success among fans and bagged the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series.

Hehir made it clear that he had no intention of transforming The Last Dance into a debate on Michael versus LeBron. The film excellently provides a case for Jordan's supporters without necessitating much commentary, particularly when it showcases Jordan’s global influence.

An upcoming episode of the limited-run series thoroughly examines Jordan’s stunning retirement in October 1993, revealing how the news profoundly rattled popular culture and attracted comprehensive media attention.

Indeed, the documentary amplified Jordan's legend. A whole generation of spectators who didn't witness his game were spellbound by his tale.

Regrettably, quite a few of his old teammates, most notably Scottie Pippen, expressed their displeasure with the documentary. Pippen voiced in his book that Jordan couldn't have been more superior and dismissive, causing a rift between the two old teammates ever since the release of the documentary.

