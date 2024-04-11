‘More Talented Than Bronny’: NBA GM Makes Striking Remarks as Bronny James Decides for NBA Draft This Year

Bronny James' official declaration for the 2024 NBA Draft followed an NBA general manager making striking remarks on him. The GM highlighted the uncertain path ahead for LeBron James' eldest son.

Given his challenging season rehabbing from a cardiac arrest and struggling to make a consistent impact on a struggling USC team, it's evident that James Jr. faces a pivotal decision as he considers his future in basketball.

However, as per The Ringer, the anonymous general manager said, “Bronny is nowhere near ready. He should go back to school to develop at his own pace or he risks getting lost in the shuffle, whether or not he’s playing with his dad.”

Adding a striking remark, he added, “There are probably three rounds’ worth of prospects more talented than Bronny in this class. So picking Bronny is more about getting LeBron’s attention right now than it is about developing Bronny himself.”

Draymond Green Stands Firm in Support of Bronny James

In response to the intense scrutiny surrounding Bronny James' decision to enter the 2024 NBA draft, Draymond Green has unequivocally thrown his support behind the young athlete. Green's public backing comes in the wake of Colin Cowherd's impassioned defense of LeBron James and his son.

Citing examples such as Dan Hurley's son's position on the UConn bench and Thanasis Antetokounmpo's contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, Cowherd said, “The same people outraged by connections are the ones that constantly seek getting their kids ahead through connections. An internship here, getting into a college they don’t quite qualify for here. Yes, it’s the way the world works“

However, not long did it pass as Green jumped right into the soughted debate and put out his words backing Bronny.

“Say it louder for the people in the back, Colin! And he puts the work in!” Green wrote in his Instagram upload reposting Cowherd’s post.

Additionally, despite facing significant health challenges during his freshman season at USC, Bronny James showcased glimpses of his potential. Averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in limited playing time, James struggled to regain his pre-injury form.