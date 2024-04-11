‘I’m Not Going to Have Long to Live’: Former Knicks Star Nate Robinson REVEALS His Life-Threatening Health Complication

Former NBA star Nate Robinson faces a critical health battle with kidney failure, highlighting the urgent need for a transplant to sustain life.

By Nitish Singh
Published on Apr 11, 2024  |  03:58 AM IST |  3.5K
Image Courtesy: Instagram
Nate Robinson

Nate Robinson, the former New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets star, recently spoke about his health and expressed how he is battling his kidney related complications. 

Expressing concern about his life expectancy without a kidney transplant, Robinson disclosed his health status. As reported by Daily Mail, he said, "I know that I don't have long if I can't get a kidney, I know I'm not going to have long to live. So I just want to make the best of it as much as I can."

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Related Stories

Will Trae Young Play Against Hornets Tonight? Read Atlanta Hawks Injury Report
sports
Will Trae Young Play Against Hornets Tonight? Read Atlanta Hawks Injury Report
Stephen Curry Gifts His Jersey to THIS Former Real Madrid Player as Warriors Beat Lakers
sports
Stephen Curry Gifts His Jersey to THIS Former Real Madrid Player as Warriors Beat Lakers


However, back in 2022, Robinson disclosed that he had been receiving treatment for renal kidney failure for four years. Throughout his treatment, he has endured painful vomiting as a side effect and has had to adhere to a strict diet.  


He further added, "Some people's body reject dialysis. And thank God that mine accepts it and I can live. If I didn't go to dialysis, I wouldn't live probably longer than a week or two.”

Also Read: Jontay Porter Could Receive NBA Ban for Committing 'Cardinal Sin,' Says Adam Silver Amid Betting Scandal: Report

Nate Robinson Accuses Doc Rivers of Costing Him $1.5 Million

Nate Robinson recently said that Doc Rivers intentionally stopped him from earning $1.5 million while he played for the Boston Celtics. He believes that Rivers kept him from getting enough playing time, which made him lose out on extra money from his contract. 


During the episode of ‘The OGs podcast, Robinson said, “I had it in my contract where I made like $2 million—it's like $1.5 million or something like that if I played a certain amount of games. Doc Rivers gave me a DNP, the game where I needed one more game to get $1.5 million."

Also Read: WATCH: Stephen Curry Gifts His Jersey to THIS Former Real Madrid Player After Beating Lakers

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Nitish Singh

Nitish Singh is a Sports Content Writer at Pinkvilla and covers all things NBA. Apart from following

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles