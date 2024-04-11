‘I’m Not Going to Have Long to Live’: Former Knicks Star Nate Robinson REVEALS His Life-Threatening Health Complication

Nate Robinson, the former New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets star, recently spoke about his health and expressed how he is battling his kidney related complications.

Expressing concern about his life expectancy without a kidney transplant, Robinson disclosed his health status. As reported by Daily Mail, he said, "I know that I don't have long if I can't get a kidney, I know I'm not going to have long to live. So I just want to make the best of it as much as I can."

However, back in 2022, Robinson disclosed that he had been receiving treatment for renal kidney failure for four years. Throughout his treatment, he has endured painful vomiting as a side effect and has had to adhere to a strict diet.

He further added, "Some people's body reject dialysis. And thank God that mine accepts it and I can live. If I didn't go to dialysis, I wouldn't live probably longer than a week or two.”

Nate Robinson Accuses Doc Rivers of Costing Him $1.5 Million

Nate Robinson recently said that Doc Rivers intentionally stopped him from earning $1.5 million while he played for the Boston Celtics. He believes that Rivers kept him from getting enough playing time, which made him lose out on extra money from his contract.

During the episode of ‘The OGs podcast, Robinson said, “I had it in my contract where I made like $2 million—it's like $1.5 million or something like that if I played a certain amount of games. Doc Rivers gave me a DNP, the game where I needed one more game to get $1.5 million."

