‘MS Dhoni Is in a Different League’: Sourav Ganguly Reacts to Sunil Gavaskar Calling Dhruv Jurel the Next MSD

Dhruv Jurel, who made his debut for Team India in the third Test of the ongoing Test series against England in Rajkot, displayed a stellar performance during India’s fourth Test in Ranchi. It was Jurel’s maturity that pulled India out of critical situations in both innings, helping them clinch the match as well as the series.

The young prodigy received applause from everyone in the cricket world for his understanding of the game and the way he handled it. Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar was so impressed with Jurel’s on-ground skills that he ended up comparing him with the legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni.

Sourav Ganguly’s reaction to Jurel’s comparison with Dhoni

Former captain Sourav Ganguly is also impressed with Dhruv’s match-winning knocks and he too showered praises on him. However, at the same time, Ganguly feels that it’s too early to compare him with someone as skilled and legendary as Dhoni.

In a conversation with a sports news website, Ganguly said, “Dhruv Jurel… what a Test match he had under pressure on a difficult wicket. There is huge talent and if you miss you and you go back down in the ladder, it will be very hard to come back. MS Dhoni is in a different league. Jurel has talent; there's no doubt about it. But it took MS Dhoni 20 years to be MS Dhoni. Rather 15 years for Dhoni to be Dhoni. So let him [Jurel] play. Jurel's ability to play spin, pace and most importantly to perform under pressure. That's what you look for in a youngster.

Sunil Gavaskar on Dhruv Jurel

While applauding Jurel for not just his batting but also for his wicketkeeping skills, Gavaskar had compared his presence of mind to that of the World Cup-winning skipper Dhoni.

"Of course he has batted well, but his keeping, his work behind the stumps has been equally brilliant. Just by looking at his game awareness, I want to say that he is another MS Dhoni in the making. I know there can never be another MSD but you know the presence of mind that he has, MSD also when he started, it was that. And Jurel has that game awareness. Street-smart cricketer,” Gavaskar said showering praise on Indian cricket’s latest shining star.