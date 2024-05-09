Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the highest-rated shows on TV right now. The makers are consistently bringing in new twists and turns in the gripping tale. In the coming episodes, Savi, who has moved out of Bhosale house, will be seen taking up the job on a tea stall. As she prepares for her new work, Raosaheb comes to her shop and begins to demean her.

GHKKPM revolves around the love triangle between Savi, Ishaan, and Reva. The characters are respectively played by Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora, and Sumit Singh.

Raosaheb insults Savi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin promo

In the latest highlight of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin posted on the official Instagram account of StarPlus, Savi is seen selling tea on her stall. She is doing her work peacefully when Raosaheb steps down from his car and comes to her. His ally orders Savi to make two cups of strong tea with more milk and less water. Raosaheb asserts that he is there to popularize Savi’s small tea stall.

Savi prepares the tea. But instead of serving to Raosaheb, she gives the cups to Shukla and his wife. Savi goes on to thank them for giving her the stall to run the business. She says that they deserve the first tea of her stall. This leaves Raosaheb fuming with anger.

When Savi finally hands over a cup of tea to Raosaheb, he drains it down and belittles Savi. He says that Savi is perfect for the job she is doing. Raosaheb gives money to Savi and asks her to keep the change as that will benefit her in the future. Savi gives a befitting reply to Raosaaheb, further intensifying his anger.

The caption of the teaser reads, “Savi ne apni nayi zindagi ki shuruaat to ki hai. Lekin kya Bhosale Parivaar waale usey acche se jeene denge? (Savi has started her new life. But will Bhosale family let her live nicely?)”

Take a look at the recent teaser of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

About Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The drama series began with Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles. It has always captivated millions of hearts with its compelling developments. The show is currently focusing on the story of the second generation and airs every Monday to Sunday at 8 pm on StarPlus. It can be viewed anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

